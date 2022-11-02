How to stream Xbox Game Pass games to an iPhone and iPad

Here is the simplest way to stream Xbox Game Pass Games on the iPhone or iPad.

Xbox has made its platform incredibly versatile, with gamers getting the chance to play games on their dedicated console, as well as on PC or even on an iPhone or iPad.

It’s important to note that you will need to make sure that you are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member to stream games on your iPhone or iPad. It costs £10.99 per month to sign up, although Xbox is currently giving new members the option to sign up for their first month for just £1.

To find out how you can stream games on your iPhone, make sure you keep reading.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running iOS 12 or higher

An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription

The Short Version

Click on Safari

Search for xbox.com/play

Click on the Profile button

Press Get Ready to Play

Click the Share button

Press Add to Home Screen

Click Add

Go to the Xbox Gaming app

Click on the Profile button

Click Sign in

Follow the instructions

Choose the game you want to play

Click Play