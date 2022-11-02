How to stream Xbox Game Pass games to an iPhone and iPad
Here is the simplest way to stream Xbox Game Pass Games on the iPhone or iPad.
Xbox has made its platform incredibly versatile, with gamers getting the chance to play games on their dedicated console, as well as on PC or even on an iPhone or iPad.
It’s important to note that you will need to make sure that you are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member to stream games on your iPhone or iPad. It costs £10.99 per month to sign up, although Xbox is currently giving new members the option to sign up for their first month for just £1.
To find out how you can stream games on your iPhone, make sure you keep reading.
What you’ll need:
- An iPhone running iOS 12 or higher
- An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription
The Short Version
- Click on Safari
- Search for xbox.com/play
- Click on the Profile button
- Press Get Ready to Play
- Click the Share button
- Press Add to Home Screen
- Click Add
- Go to the Xbox Gaming app
- Click on the Profile button
- Click Sign in
- Follow the instructions
- Choose the game you want to play
- Click Play
Step
1
Click on Safari
Unlock your iPad or iPhone and go to the Safari app.
Step
2
Search for xbox.com/play
In the search bar enter xbox.com/play and then press Enter.
Step
3
Click on the Profile button
Click on the Profile button in the top right corner of the screen.
Step
4
Press Get Ready to Play
Click the Get Ready to Play button.
Step
5
Click the Share button
Click on the square Share button on the bottom menu.
Step
6
Press Add to Home Screen
Scroll down a choose the Add to Home Screen button.
Step
7
Click Add
Click on the blue Add button to continue.
Step
8
Go to the Xbox Gaming app
Leave the Safari app and click on the new Xbox Gaming bookmark app.
Step
9
Click on the Profile button
Click on the Profile button in the app.
Step
10
Click Sign In
Click on the Sign in button to continue.
Step
11
Follow the instructions
Follow the instructions on the screen to sign into your account. Once you have signed in, provided you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, you will be able to stream and play games via your iPad or iPhone via the new bookmarked app.
Step
12
Choose the game you want to play
From the library of games you are given, click on the game you want to stream.
Step
13
Click Play
Once you have picked your game, simply press the Play button to get started.
Troubleshooting
No, you will need to ensure that you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to stream games from your Apple device.
Yes, to stream gaming via the Xbox Games app you will need a stable and strong internet connection to stream successfully.