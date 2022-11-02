 large image

How to stream Xbox Game Pass games to an iPhone and iPad

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is the simplest way to stream Xbox Game Pass Games on the iPhone or iPad.

Xbox has made its platform incredibly versatile, with gamers getting the chance to play games on their dedicated console, as well as on PC or even on an iPhone or iPad.

It’s important to note that you will need to make sure that you are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member to stream games on your iPhone or iPad. It costs £10.99 per month to sign up, although Xbox is currently giving new members the option to sign up for their first month for just £1.

To find out how you can stream games on your iPhone, make sure you keep reading.

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone running iOS 12 or higher
  • An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription

The Short Version 

  • Click on Safari
  • Search for xbox.com/play
  • Click on the Profile button
  • Press Get Ready to Play
  • Click the Share button
  • Press Add to Home Screen
  • Click Add
  • Go to the Xbox Gaming app
  • Click on the Profile button
  • Click Sign in
  • Follow the instructions
  • Choose the game you want to play
  • Click Play

  1. Step
    1

    Click on Safari

    Unlock your iPad or iPhone and go to the Safari app. The Safari app on iPhone

  2. Step
    2

    Search for xbox.com/play

    In the search bar enter xbox.com/play and then press Enter.The Xbox link

  3. Step
    3

    Click on the Profile button

    Click on the Profile button in the top right corner of the screen.Profile in Microsoft

  4. Step
    4

    Press Get Ready to Play

    Click the Get Ready to Play button.Get Ready to Play button

  5. Step
    5

    Click the Share button

    Click on the square Share button on the bottom menu. Share button in iPhone

  6. Step
    6

    Press Add to Home Screen

    Scroll down a choose the Add to Home Screen button.Add to Home Screen button

  7. Step
    7

    Click Add

    Click on the blue Add button to continue. The Add bookmark button

  8. Step
    8

    Go to the Xbox Gaming app

    Leave the Safari app and click on the new Xbox Gaming bookmark app. Xbox Gaming apps

  9. Step
    9

    Click on the Profile button

    Click on the Profile button in the app. Profile button in Microsoft

  10. Step
    10

    Click Sign In

    Click on the Sign in button to continue. Sign in button iPhone

  11. Step
    11

    Follow the instructions

    Follow the instructions on the screen to sign into your account. Once you have signed in, provided you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, you will be able to stream and play games via your iPad or iPhone via the new bookmarked app. Sign in process

  12. Step
    12

    Choose the game you want to play

    From the library of games you are given, click on the game you want to stream.Click the game you want

  13. Step
    13

    Click Play

    Once you have picked your game, simply press the Play button to get started. Click the Play button

Troubleshooting

Can I stream games from my iPhone without an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription?

No, you will need to ensure that you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to stream games from your Apple device.

Do I need an internet connection?

Yes, to stream gaming via the Xbox Games app you will need a stable and strong internet connection to stream successfully.

