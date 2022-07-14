How to stream Resident Evil in the UK right now

The latest Resident Evil TV show will be on our screens very soon, here is the best way to watch along if you’re in the UK.

If you haven’t caught on yet, we are in the golden age of video games being turned into shows, with The Last of Us, Splinter Cell and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners all making their way to the big screen.

One of the latest shows to get the TV treatment is Resident Evil, the video game series based around the evil Umbrella company and the monsters they create.

There are 25 Resident Evil games in total with the series starting way back in 1996. The latest game, Resident Evil Village, came out in 2021, furthering the story of zombies and evil corporations.

But when is the new show coming out, and where you can stream it online? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the latest Resident Evil TV show.

Where can I stream Resident Evil?

Resident Evil will be exclusively available to watch on Netflix, as the show was developed specifically for the streaming service by Andrew Dabb.

That means that any potential watchers will need to make sure they have a Netflix subscription. You can pay £6.99 per month for the basic, £10.99 per month for the Standard subscription or £15.99 a month for the Premium subscription in the UK. Unfortunately, there is no free trail available for Netflix, so you will need to splash out if you want to watch along.

When will Resident Evil be available to stream?

The new Resident Evil series will launch on Thursday 14th July, with all eight episodes being available to stream at 9am BST.

Each episode of the show will be an hour long, meaning that it shouldn’t take fans too long to see what the first season entails.

You can check out the official trailer for the new show just below: