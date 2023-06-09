How to stream on Twitch

If you’re looking to share your gaming abilities with others on the internet, you may want to take up streaming on Twitch.

Twitch is one of the most popular streaming services on the internet right now. For the past few years, users have had to download third-party software to stream on the platform, but thankfully, there is now an alternative.

Twitch has introduced the Twitch Studio Beta to make it easier for users to stream without needing to download any extra applications. Although it’s worth noting that you can still stream on Twitch using these traditional methods if you fancy more flexibility.

Keep reading to find out how you can stream using Twitch Studio.

What you’ll need:

A Twitch account

The Twitch Studio app

The Short Version

Download the Twitch Studio app

Log in

Enter the six-digit code

Go to Edit Stream Info

Enter a Title

Enter a Category

Press Done

Click Start Stream

Go to Primary Screen Share

Pick which screen you want to share from

Click Done

Click Go Live

