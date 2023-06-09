How to stream on Twitch
If you’re looking to share your gaming abilities with others on the internet, you may want to take up streaming on Twitch.
Twitch is one of the most popular streaming services on the internet right now. For the past few years, users have had to download third-party software to stream on the platform, but thankfully, there is now an alternative.
Twitch has introduced the Twitch Studio Beta to make it easier for users to stream without needing to download any extra applications. Although it’s worth noting that you can still stream on Twitch using these traditional methods if you fancy more flexibility.
Keep reading to find out how you can stream using Twitch Studio.
What you’ll need:
- A Twitch account
- The Twitch Studio app
The Short Version
- Download the Twitch Studio app
- Log in
- Enter the six-digit code
- Go to Edit Stream Info
- Enter a Title
- Enter a Category
- Press Done
- Click Start Stream
- Go to Primary Screen Share
- Pick which screen you want to share from
- Click Done
- Click Go Live
Step
1
Download the Twitch Studio app
From the Twitch website, download the Twitch Studio beta app. You can also click on the link prior.
Step
2
Log in
Log in or sign up for an account using the Twitch Studio app.
Step
3
Enter the six-digit code
You will be emailed a six-digit code to verify your identity. Enter this code.
Step
4
Go to Edit Stream Info
Once in the Twitch Studio app, go to the Stream Info button and click on the Edit button.
Step
5
Enter a Title
Enter a relevant title that will let viewers know what to expect on your channel.
Step
6
Enter a Category
Enter a category to describe what sort of content will be on your channel. You can enter more than one of these if you intend to stream about different topics.
Step
7
Press Done
To confirm your choices, press Done.
Step
8
Click Start Stream
Go to the purple button at the bottom of the screen that says Start Stream and click on it.
Step
9
Go to Primary Screen Share
Click on the Primary Screen Share button.
Step
10
Pick which screen you want to share from
Pick which screen you want to stream from.
Step
11
Click Done
Once you have picked which screen you want to share from, click Done.
Step
12
Click Go Live
Once you have completed all the previous steps, you can go live.
Troubleshooting
Yes, Twitch introduced the Twitch Studio Beta, which allows users to stream without needing to download any third-party software.
Yes, Twitch Studio is available to download and use for free.