How to stream on Twitch

If you’re looking to share your gaming abilities with others on the internet, you may want to take up streaming on Twitch.

Twitch is one of the most popular streaming services on the internet right now. For the past few years, users have had to download third-party software to stream on the platform, but thankfully, there is now an alternative. 

Twitch has introduced the Twitch Studio Beta to make it easier for users to stream without needing to download any extra applications. Although it’s worth noting that you can still stream on Twitch using these traditional methods if you fancy more flexibility.

Keep reading to find out how you can stream using Twitch Studio. 

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Download the Twitch Studio app
  • Log in
  • Enter the six-digit code
  • Go to Edit Stream Info
  • Enter a Title
  • Enter a Category
  • Press Done
  • Click Start Stream
  • Go to Primary Screen Share
  • Pick which screen you want to share from
  • Click Done
  • Click Go Live
  1. Step
    1

    Download the Twitch Studio app

    From the Twitch website, download the Twitch Studio beta app. You can also click on the link prior. Download Twitch Studio

  2. Step
    2

    Log in

    Log in or sign up for an account using the Twitch Studio app.Log in

  3. Step
    3

    Enter the six-digit code

    You will be emailed a six-digit code to verify your identity. Enter this code. Verify your account

  4. Step
    4

    Go to Edit Stream Info

    Once in the Twitch Studio app, go to the Stream Info button and click on the Edit button. Click on Stream Settings

  5. Step
    5

    Enter a Title

    Enter a relevant title that will let viewers know what to expect on your channel. Enter a Title

  6. Step
    6

    Enter a Category

    Enter a category to describe what sort of content will be on your channel. You can enter more than one of these if you intend to stream about different topics.Enter a catagory

  7. Step
    7

    Press Done

    To confirm your choices, press Done.Press Done

  8. Step
    8

    Click Start Stream

    Go to the purple button at the bottom of the screen that says Start Stream and click on it.
    Click on Start Stream

  9. Step
    9

    Go to Primary Screen Share

    Click on the Primary Screen Share button. Ready to go live Twitch

  10. Step
    10

    Pick which screen you want to share from

    Pick which screen you want to stream from.Choose your screen

  11. Step
    11

    Click Done

    Once you have picked which screen you want to share from, click Done.Choose your screen

  12. Step
    12

    Click Go Live

    Once you have completed all the previous steps, you can go live. Click go live

Troubleshooting

Can I stream on Twitch without using third-party software?

Yes, Twitch introduced the Twitch Studio Beta, which allows users to stream without needing to download any third-party software.

Is Twitch Studio free?

Yes, Twitch Studio is available to download and use for free.

