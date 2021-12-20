 large image

How to stream Dexter New Blood Episode 7 in the UK

Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

The latest episode of Dexter: New Blood has now been released and is ready to watch. Here’s everything you need to know about streaming episode 7.

As we approach the latter episodes of the Dexter spin-off, Dexter: New Blood, the action is ramping up and the story is becoming far clearer.

So if you’re ready to catch up on episode 7 of Dexter: New Blood in the UK then we’ve got all the details on how to stream it right now.

Where to steam Dexter New Blood episode 7

Sky has exclusive streaming rights to Dexter: New Blood in the UK. It is showing the series both on its NOW streaming platform and on the Sky Atlantic channel.

If you have a Sky plan that includes Sky Atlantic then you can watch it there. You’ll also be able to watch on-demand on Sky Q and Sky’s recently released Sky Glass.

If you don’t have access to the traditional Sky channels then you’ll find the NOW app available across phones, consoles, smart TVs, computers and streaming boxes like Apple TV, Fire Stick and Roku.

If NOW is your desired way to watch the show then you’ll need to have an active subscription to the Entertainment pass. These can be bought on a monthly basis and you’ll tend to find some offers around. See our current favourite deal below.

NOW cinema and entertainment bundle

NOW cinema and entertainment bundle

Enjoy three months of NOW cinema and entertainment content for a significantly reduced rate, giving you access to classic films and binge-worthy boxsets this Christmas.

  • NOW
  • 40% off for three months
  • £11.98 a month
View Deal

Dexter New Blood episode 7 release date

The latest episodes of the Dexter: New Blood hit Monday mornings on NOW so you can catch it before you head out for the day.

The same episode, in this case episode 7, will be shown on Sky Atlantic at 10.15 Monday 20 December.

Dexter New Blood episode 7 trailer

If you want to get a quick look at some of the happenings in the episode then check out the promo trailer below.

Here is a brief synopsis of the episode from Showtime, which is the network the show is shown on in the USA: Dexter turns from predator to protector out of concern that a serial killer has set its sights on someone he cares deeply about. Angela (Julia Jones) arrests someone who may be the culprit of a cold case. Harrison (Jack Alcott) turns to a very dangerous person as a father figure. Starring Michael C. Hall.

