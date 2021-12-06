 large image

How to stream Dexter: New Blood episode 5 in the UK right now

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

If you want to know all the details on how to stream Dexter New Blood episode 5 in the UK right now then you’ve come to the right place.

We’re about to hit the mid-point of Dexter: New Blood and the arc of the series is beginning to make itself known. Read on for everything you need to know about the next instalment of the series and how to watch it in the UK.

Dexter New Blood episode 5 release date

We’re now onto episode five of the first season of Dexter: New Blood and the latest outing is now available to stream in the UK.

Sky has the rights to the show, so you can watch or download it from the NOW streaming service. If you want to watch it in a more traditional manner then the new episode airs on Sky Atlantic at 10:05 PM Monday 6 December.

New episodes arrive every Monday morning just after they’re broadcast in the USA so you don’t need to wait for an extended period (or worry about spoilers).

Where to steam Dexter New Blood episode 5

Dexter New Blood’s home in the UK is on Sky Atlantic, along with the brand’s NOW streaming service. You’ll find the NOW app available across phones, consoles, smart TVs, computers and streaming boxes like Apple TV, Fire Stick and Roku.

To watch it on NOW you’ll need to have an active subscription to the Entertainment pass. These can be bought and paid for on a monthly basis and you’ll often find some decent offers around. To view it in 1080p on NOW you’ll also need to be subscribed to the Boost service which is an extra monthly payment.

If you have a Sky plan that includes Sky Atlantic then, of course, you can watch it through there. You’ll also be able to watch on-demand on Sky Q and Sky Glass.

Dexter New Blood Episode 5 trailer

Want a quick glimpse of upcoming events in episode 5 of Dexter: New Blood? Then check out oa quick glimpse at some of the events in the trailer below.

Is Dexter New Blood episode 5 available in 4K HDR?

Dexter New Blood is not available in 4K nor any form of HDR on any platform, at least in the UK.

