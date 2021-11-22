How to stream Dexter: New Blood episode 3 in the UK right now

If you want to know all the details on how to stream Dexter New Blood episode 3 right now in the UK then you’ve come to the right place.

Now onto its third outing, Dexter: New Blood is getting into its groove with the series arc starting to become clear.

Here’s how to stream and watch the third episode of the show right here in the UK.

The third episode of Dexter: New Blood is now available to stream in the UK on Sky’s NOW streaming service. If you want to watch it in a more traditional manner then the new episode airs on Sky Atlantic at 10:05 PM Monday 22 November.

New episodes arrive every Monday morning just after they’re broadcast in the USA so you don’t need to wait to catch up on the action.

Where to steam Dexter New Blood episode 3

Dexter New Blood’s home in the UK is on Sky Atlantic and the brand’s NOW streaming service.

To watch it on NOW you’ll need to have an active subscription to the Entertainment pass, however these can be bought and paid for on a monthly basis and there tend to be some decent offers around.

You’ll find the NOW app available across phones, consoles, smart TVs and streaming boxes. You can also stream it without an app on the NOW website.

If you already have a Sky plan that includes Sky Atlantic then, of course, you can watch it through there.

Dexter New Blood Episode 3 trailer

If you want to get a quick glimpse of some of the action that happens in episode 3 then there’s a brief trailer embedded below.

Is Dexter New Blood episode 3 available in 4K HDR?

Currently, at least in the UK, Dexter New Blood is not available in 4K HDR on any platform.

To view it in 1080p on NOW you’ll also need to be subscribed to the Boost service which is an extra monthly payment.