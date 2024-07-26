Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to stop Elon Musk training his Grok AI on your tweets

X owner Elon Musk has been using public tweets to train its Grok artificial intellignce tool, but you don’t have to let him. Here’s how to prevent your tweets being harvested.

A new default setting on X has revealed that the social network formerly known as Twitter has been training its Grok AI tool using your posts and interactions, without your explicit content.

Delving into the settings, you’ll see “privacy and security” menu and a section devoted to Grok. Here you’ll find a tickbox that’s automatically ticked.

It reads: “Allow your posts as well as your interactions, inputs, and results with Grok to be used for training and fine-tuning”. It goes on to say: “This also means that your interactions, inputs, and results may also be shared with our service provider xAI for these purposes.”

It’s quite crafty really, isn’t it? But it’s very much in keeping with the way all AI models have been trained throughout the last few years, with little public knowledge of the matter.

Given the owner of this one though, it’s quite possible Grok will have some serious right wing leanings, rather than some altruistic personality that cares only for the best interests of mankind.

Thankfully, there is a way to turn the Grok-feeding off without deleting your Twitter account.

What you’ll need:

  • A desktop web browser and an X account

The short version

  • Open the X.com in your desktop browser
  • Tap More from the side menu
  • Tap Settings and Privacy
  • Tap Privacy and Safety
  • Tap Grok from the “data sharing and personalization” menu
  • Turn off the Data Sharing tick box.

  1. Step
    1

    Open X.com in your web browser

    Make sure you’re signed into your X and Twitter accountHow to stop Grok AI using your tweets

  2. Step
    2

    Select the More tab from the side menu

    This will give you access to the deeper settings.How to stop Grok AI harvesting your tweets

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Settings and Privacy

    This opens up the nuts and bolts of your Twitter accounthow to stop grok ai harvesting your tweets

  4. Step
    4

    Select Privacy and safety

    They don’t have make you work for this, don’t they?Settings Privacy and Safety Twitter

  5. Step
    5

    Tap ‘Grok’ from the ‘data sharing and personalization’ menu

    Now we’re getting somewhere!Tap grok

  6. Step
    6

    Turn off the Data Sharing tick box.

    And there you have it, no more of your X posts being used to train Elon’s pet AI.Data Sharing with Grok tick box

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

