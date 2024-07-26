How to stop Elon Musk training his Grok AI on your tweets

X owner Elon Musk has been using public tweets to train its Grok artificial intellignce tool, but you don’t have to let him. Here’s how to prevent your tweets being harvested.

A new default setting on X has revealed that the social network formerly known as Twitter has been training its Grok AI tool using your posts and interactions, without your explicit content.

Delving into the settings, you’ll see “privacy and security” menu and a section devoted to Grok. Here you’ll find a tickbox that’s automatically ticked.

It reads: “Allow your posts as well as your interactions, inputs, and results with Grok to be used for training and fine-tuning”. It goes on to say: “This also means that your interactions, inputs, and results may also be shared with our service provider xAI for these purposes.”

It’s quite crafty really, isn’t it? But it’s very much in keeping with the way all AI models have been trained throughout the last few years, with little public knowledge of the matter.

Given the owner of this one though, it’s quite possible Grok will have some serious right wing leanings, rather than some altruistic personality that cares only for the best interests of mankind.

Thankfully, there is a way to turn the Grok-feeding off without deleting your Twitter account.

What you’ll need:

A desktop web browser and an X account

The short version

Open the X.com in your desktop browser

Tap More from the side menu

Tap Settings and Privacy

Tap Privacy and Safety

Tap Grok from the “data sharing and personalization” menu

Turn off the Data Sharing tick box.