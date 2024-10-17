How to stop an air fryer from smelling
As brilliant as air fryers are, cooking food faster than an oven with crispier results, they can be prone to retaining odours after cooking strong-smelling items. It doesn’t have to be that way, as we show you how to stop an air fryer from smelling.
Luckily, there are multiple methods for removing odours, and we’ve rounded them all up for you below.
What you’ll need
- Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro 6.2L AF180UK (although the process will work with others)
- Dish soap
- Dish sponge
- Baking soda
The Short Version
- Soak basket and crisper plate in warm, soapy water for 30 minutes
- Wipe down the interior with a soft cloth dipped in lemon or lime juice, or a vinegar solution
- Run a cycle with solution in an oven-proof dish at 200°C for two minutes
- Sprinkle basket with baking soda and leave for a few hours to sit and neutralise smells
Step
1
Soak basket and crisper plate in warm, soapy water for 30 minutes
If there are any smells from the basket or crisper plate immediately after you’ve cooked something, leave the baskets to cool down before putting them in warm soapy water for half an hour. This should hopefully lift any smells and stains away.
Step
2
Wipe down the interior with a soft cloth dipped in lemon or lime juice, or a vinegar solution
You can also wipe down the interior of your air fryer with a cloth or soft side of a dish sponge that’s been dipped in either lemon or lime juice, or a vinegar solution (equal parts water and vinegar).
Step
3
Run a cycle with solution in an oven-proof dish at 200°C for two minutes
Take a small oven-proof dish and add two tablespoons each of lemon juice and white wine vinegar, and four tablespoons of water. Set the air fryer to 200°C for two minutes, add the ovenproof dish with solution in it, and run the cycle to deodorise the inside of your air fryer. Wait until the air fryer has cooled, and then thoroughly clean the basket and inside, as above.
Don’t run the air fryer for longer than this, as the liquid can splash and cause damage; with some air fryers, using liquid can invalidate your warranty.
Step
4
Sprinkle basket with baking soda and leave for a few hours to sit and neutralise smells
For a longer-term option, you can also sprinkle the bottom of your air fryer basket with baking soda and add enough water to make a paste. Spread the mixture out and and let it sit for a few hours to try and neutralise smells before wiping the mixture away, and cleaning the basket.
FAQs
It can be useful to deodorise your air fryer if you’ve got any lingering smells you want rid of.