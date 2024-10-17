How to stop an air fryer from smelling

Step

1 Soak basket and crisper plate in warm, soapy water for 30 minutes If there are any smells from the basket or crisper plate immediately after you’ve cooked something, leave the baskets to cool down before putting them in warm soapy water for half an hour. This should hopefully lift any smells and stains away.

2 Wipe down the interior with a soft cloth dipped in lemon or lime juice, or a vinegar solution You can also wipe down the interior of your air fryer with a cloth or soft side of a dish sponge that’s been dipped in either lemon or lime juice, or a vinegar solution (equal parts water and vinegar).

3 Run a cycle with solution in an oven-proof dish at 200°C for two minutes Take a small oven-proof dish and add two tablespoons each of lemon juice and white wine vinegar, and four tablespoons of water. Set the air fryer to 200°C for two minutes, add the ovenproof dish with solution in it, and run the cycle to deodorise the inside of your air fryer. Wait until the air fryer has cooled, and then thoroughly clean the basket and inside, as above.



Don’t run the air fryer for longer than this, as the liquid can splash and cause damage; with some air fryers, using liquid can invalidate your warranty.