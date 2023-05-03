How to sign up to Bluesky

Bluesky Social has taken the internet by storm as a potential rival to Twitter.

The new social media platform is currently in beta, but that hasn’t stopped big names like Chrissy Teigen and New York representative Alexandria Ocasico-Cortez from signing up already.

If you do want to join Bluesky, you will need to sign up for the waitlist or use an invite code from anyone that is already an active user. Since the platform is still in beta you cannot create an account immediately, but there’s no harm in signing up.

Keep reading to find out how you can sign up for the waitlist for Bluesky Social.

What you’ll need:

Access to the Bluesky website

An email account

£2.56 NordVPN Deal NordVPN’s is now offering up to 66% off the 2- year plan along with 3 months free using code TrustedReviews at checkout! NordVPN

CODE: TrustedReviews

from £2.56/mo Buy now

The Short Version

Search for Bluesky on a web browser

Click on the website

Click Sign up for private beta

Enter your email address

Click Join Waitlist

Wait for the email to arrive in your inbox