 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to sign up for Nintendo Switch Online on a Nintendo Switch

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is how you can sign up for Nintendo Online using a Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch comes with a big library of games, including blockbuster hits such as Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. But, if you’re looking to play classic titles on the Switch, you may find that you’re out of luck.

Thankfully, Nintendo introduced Nintendo Switch Online, which is a subscription service similar to Xbox Game Pass, giving users the ability to play titles from the NES and the Super NES along with general online play. If you’re interested in catching up with some classic games, as well as indulging in all the other features that come with Nintendo Online, make sure you keep reading.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Go to the eShop
  • Choose your profile
  • Click on Nintendo Switch Online
  • Click View/Change Membership
  • Choose the membership you want
  • Choose the trail you want
  • Click Next
  • Start your Membership

  1. Step
    1

    Go to the eShop

    Turn on your Switch and go to the eShop from the menu at the bottom of the screen.eShop button on Switch

  2. Step
    2

    Choose your profile

    Choose the profile you want to use.Profile select on Switch

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Nintendo Switch Online

    Scroll down the menu and click on Nintendo Switch Online. Nintendo Online shop

  4. Step
    4

    Click View/Change Membership

    Click on the red button called View/Change Membership.The eShop in Nintendo

  5. Step
    5

    Choose the membership you want

    From the options presented, choose the membership you want. We chose the Individual Membership. Choose the membership

  6. Step
    6

    Choose the trial you want

    Choose the trial you want from the options presented. If you have not had a membership in the past, you will be able to choose the seven-day free trial option.Choose your trail on Switch

  7. Step
    7

    Click Next

    Once you are happy with your membership, click Next.Choose your trail from eShop

  8. Step
    8

    Start your Membership

    Click the orange button to start your Membership. It will say Free Trial if you are using the seven-day free trial. Click Next on Switch

Troubleshooting

What is Nintendo Switch Online?

Nintendo Switch Online is essentially the Nintendo equivalent of services like Xbox Games Pass and PlayStation Plus Premium. If you want to know even more about Nintendo Online, including how much it costs and what the benefits are, make sure you check out our dedicated explainer article.

You might like…

How to change the Primary Console for your Nintendo Account

How to change the Primary Console for your Nintendo Account

Gemma Ryles 10 hours ago
How to update the software on a Nintendo Switch

How to update the software on a Nintendo Switch

Gemma Ryles 14 hours ago
How to insert an SD card into a Nintendo Switch

How to insert an SD card into a Nintendo Switch

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.