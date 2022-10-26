How to sign up for Nintendo Switch Online on a Nintendo Switch

Here is how you can sign up for Nintendo Online using a Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch comes with a big library of games, including blockbuster hits such as Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. But, if you’re looking to play classic titles on the Switch, you may find that you’re out of luck.

Thankfully, Nintendo introduced Nintendo Switch Online, which is a subscription service similar to Xbox Game Pass, giving users the ability to play titles from the NES and the Super NES along with general online play. If you’re interested in catching up with some classic games, as well as indulging in all the other features that come with Nintendo Online, make sure you keep reading.

What you’ll need:

A Nintendo Switch and a reliable internet connection

The Short Version

Go to the eShop

Choose your profile

Click on Nintendo Switch Online

Click View/Change Membership

Choose the membership you want

Choose the trail you want

Click Next

Start your Membership

Step

1 Go to the eShop Turn on your Switch and go to the eShop from the menu at the bottom of the screen. Step

2 Choose your profile Choose the profile you want to use. Step

3 Click on Nintendo Switch Online Scroll down the menu and click on Nintendo Switch Online. Step

4 Click View/Change Membership Click on the red button called View/Change Membership. Step

5 Choose the membership you want From the options presented, choose the membership you want. We chose the Individual Membership. Step

6 Choose the trial you want Choose the trial you want from the options presented. If you have not had a membership in the past, you will be able to choose the seven-day free trial option. Step

7 Click Next Once you are happy with your membership, click Next. Step

8 Start your Membership Click the orange button to start your Membership. It will say Free Trial if you are using the seven-day free trial.