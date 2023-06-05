How to sign up for an Apple Developer Account
Apple is set to unveil the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS (and possibly virtual reality platform xrOS) at WWDC 2023.
Apple fans will get their first look at the next generation of Apple software on June 5 but, as usual, they can expect to wait four or five months to see all the exciting new features arrive on their own devices this autumn.
The good news for us less patient users is that there’s actually a way around this timeline and that is to install the developer’s beta that launches during WWDC. However, not just anyone can get their hands on the software – keep reading to learn how to enroll in Apple’s Developer Program.
What you’ll need:
- An Apple account
- Two-factor authentication switched on
- $99
- Head to Apple’s Before You Enroll page and choose Start Your Enrollment
- Enter your Apple ID and password
- Check the box if you agree to the Apple Developer Agreement
- Click Submit
- Hit Enroll Now to verify your identity and pay
Head to Apple’s Before You Enroll page and choose Start Your Enrollment
You can do this on your smartphone, tablet or laptop.
Enter your Apple ID and password
Then click the arrow to sign in to your account.
Check the box if you agree to the Apple Developer Agreement
You should read the agreement before agreeing to the terms.
Hit Submit
Click Enroll Now to verify your identity and pay the annual fee.
Troubleshooting
The Apple Develop Program gives Apple users early access to OS beta releases, as well as access to more comprehensive development tools, advanced app capabilities and services, code-level support and the ability to distribute App Store apps and Safari extensions, among other things. However, enrollment is $99 a year.
You can still access Xcode developer tools Xcode beta releases, on-device testing, Apple Developer Forums and bug reports with Feedback Assistant without joining the Developer Program.
Head to Apple’s Developer site to find out more about the program.
To enroll in the Apple Developer Program, you’ll first need to switch on two-factor authentication.
You can do this by diving into your iPhone settings, tapping on your name, choosing Password & Security and going to Two-Factor Authentication.