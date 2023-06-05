How to sign up for an Apple Developer Account

Apple is set to unveil the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS (and possibly virtual reality platform xrOS) at WWDC 2023.

Apple fans will get their first look at the next generation of Apple software on June 5 but, as usual, they can expect to wait four or five months to see all the exciting new features arrive on their own devices this autumn.

The good news for us less patient users is that there’s actually a way around this timeline and that is to install the developer’s beta that launches during WWDC. However, not just anyone can get their hands on the software – keep reading to learn how to enroll in Apple’s Developer Program.

What you’ll need:

An Apple account

Two-factor authentication switched on

$99

The Short Version

Head to Apple’s Before You Enroll page and choose Start Your Enrollment Enter your Apple ID and password Check the box if you agree to the Apple Developer Agreement Click Submit Hit Enroll Now to verify your identity and pay