How to sign up for an Apple Developer Account

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Apple is set to unveil the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS (and possibly virtual reality platform xrOS) at WWDC 2023. 

Apple fans will get their first look at the next generation of Apple software on June 5 but, as usual, they can expect to wait four or five months to see all the exciting new features arrive on their own devices this autumn. 

The good news for us less patient users is that there’s actually a way around this timeline and that is to install the developer’s beta that launches during WWDC. However, not just anyone can get their hands on the software – keep reading to learn how to enroll in Apple’s Developer Program. 

What you’ll need: 

  • An Apple account 
  • Two-factor authentication switched on 
  • $99 

The Short Version 

  1. Head to Apple’s Before You Enroll page and choose Start Your Enrollment
  2. Enter your Apple ID and password
  3. Check the box if you agree to the Apple Developer Agreement
  4. Click Submit
  5. Hit Enroll Now to verify your identity and pay

How to sign up for an Apple Developer Account

  1. Step
    1

    Head to Apple’s Before You Enroll page and choose Start Your Enrollment

    You can do this on your smartphone, tablet or laptop. How to sign up for an Apple Developer Account 1

  2. Step
    2

    Enter your Apple ID and password

    Then click the arrow to sign in to your account. How to sign up for an Apple Developer Account 2

  3. Step
    3

    Check the box if you agree to the Apple Developer Agreement

    You should read the agreement before agreeing to the terms. How to sign up for an Apple Developer Account 3

  4. Step
    4

    Hit Submit

    Click Enroll Now to verify your identity and pay the annual fee. How to sign up for an Apple Developer Account 4

Troubleshooting

Do I need to sign up for the Apple Developer Program?

The Apple Develop Program gives Apple users early access to OS beta releases, as well as access to more comprehensive development tools, advanced app capabilities and services, code-level support and the ability to distribute App Store apps and Safari extensions, among other things. However, enrollment is $99 a year. 

You can still access Xcode developer tools Xcode beta releases, on-device testing, Apple Developer Forums and bug reports with Feedback Assistant without joining the Developer Program. 

Head to Apple’s Developer site to find out more about the program.

How do I switch on two-factor authentication?

To enroll in the Apple Developer Program, you’ll first need to switch on two-factor authentication. 

You can do this by diving into your iPhone settings, tapping on your name, choosing Password & Security and going to Two-Factor Authentication. 

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

