How to sign out of your iCloud account from an iPhone

If you’ve decided that you’d no longer like your iCloud account to be associated with your iPhone, then just follow these simple steps.

While iCloud is a handy tool for accessing a vast breadth of Apple services as well as storing your data and keeping it safe from hardware malfunctions; however, you may have decided that you’d like to sign out of it and store your data your own way instead. If that’s the case, simply follow our guide and you’ll know what to do.

What you’ll need:

We used an iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone

The Short Version

Open the Settings app

Tap on your name, at the top

Scroll down to the bottom of the page and tap Sign Out

Enter your Apple password and confirm your decision