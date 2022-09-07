 large image

How to sign out of your iCloud account from an iPhone

Peter Phelps
Deputy Mobile Editor

If you’ve decided that you’d no longer like your iCloud account to be associated with your iPhone, then just follow these simple steps.

While iCloud is a handy tool for accessing a vast breadth of Apple services as well as storing your data and keeping it safe from hardware malfunctions; however, you may have decided that you’d like to sign out of it and store your data your own way instead. If that’s the case, simply follow our guide and you’ll know what to do.

What you’ll need: 

  • We used an iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone

The Short Version 

  • Open the Settings app
  • Tap on your name, at the top
  • Scroll down to the bottom of the page and tap Sign Out
  • Enter your Apple password and confirm your decision

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings app

    First of all, open the Settings app on your iPhone. This is found on the home screen and has a symbol like a mechanical cog.

  2. Step
    2

    Tap on your name, at the top

    Once you’re in the Settings app, simply tap on your name which you’ll find right at the top of the menu.

  3. Step
    3

    Scroll down to the bottom of the page and tap Sign Out

    Now you’ll need to scroll all the way down to the bottom of that page, where you’ll see an option reading ‘Sign Out’. Tap on this.

  4. Step
    4

    Enter your Apple password and confirm your decision

    You’ll be prompted to enter your Apple password, so do this. You’ll then be asked whether you want to go ahead with the decision, so confirm if this is what you want to do.

Troubleshooting

What happens when you sign out of iCloud?

You’ll lose access to the iCloud, and this includes access to many of Apple’s apps and services, such as Apple Pay, Game Center, iCloud Photos, and more.

How to I regain access to my iCloud?

Open the Settings app, tap Sign In, and enter your Apple ID and password.

Peter Phelps
Deputy Mobile Editor
