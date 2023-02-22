How to shoot stars with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s new 200MP snapper takes impressive images, but did you know it can also take photos of the stars?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra introduces a new Astrophoto mode to the Expert RAW shooting mode within its capable Camera app, allowing anyone and everyone to take pro-level images of the night sky. But, in such a feature-heavy Camera app, it can be difficult to locate the various features and functionality available.

That’s where we at Trusted Reviews come in; we’re Samsung experts, and we’ve been using the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for the past few weeks. Here’s how to shoot pro-level photos of the night sky using your new Galaxy S23 Ultra.

What you’ll need:

A Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

A tripod (optional but recommended)

The Short Version

Open the Camera app Tap More Tap Expert RAW mode Tap the star icon on the camera toolbar Adjust your capture settings Frame up your shot Capture your shot

How to take photos of the night sky with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Step

1 Open the Camera app The first step is to open the Camera app on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It’s the app icon with a digital camera, if you’re unsure. Step

2 Tap More While you might assume that you’ll be able to capture the stars using the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s basic Photo mode, you’d be wrong. Tap More to browse the phone’s wide range of shooting modes. Step

3 Tap Expert RAW mode To take high-quality photos of the stars, you’ll need to use Samsung’s Expert RAW mode. Simply tap the Expert RAW icon to access the mode. If it’s your first time using Expert RAW, you’ll have to first download the app add-on from the Galaxy Store. It’s a bit odd that it’s not installed by default, but hey… Step

4 Tap the star icon on the camera toolbar Within the Expert RAW app you’ll find a whole host of camera controls and modes to help you capture the best images possible from the smartphone – but we’re not interested in most of these. You should see an icon that resembles a constellation of stars in the toolbar on the left of the viewfinder. Tap it to enter the Astrophoto mode. Step

5 Change your shooting settings This is an important step as it’ll determine how long the phone should capture the stars. When it comes to astrophotography, the longer the better, with a minimum capture option of 4 minutes and a maximum of 10 minutes. I’d recommend setting it as long as possible for the best results, but it’s totally up to you. Experiment and have a bit of fun with it!



You can also enable the Star Guide that’ll project constellations onto your display to help you frame your shot and capture some truly impressive photos of the night sky. Step

6 Frame up and take your shot With all your settings configured, it’s now time to frame up and begin your capture. You won’t be able to take photos of the stars by holding the phone in your hands – there needs to be 0 wobble if you want a crisp shot – so you’ll need to prop your phone up or, ideally, set it up on a tripod.



Once you’re framed up and ready, simply tap the capture button to shoot the stars with your Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Have you tried taking photos of the stars on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra? Share your best shots with us on Twitter.