How to shoot slow motion video on an iPhone
Filming in slow motion can be a fun way to capture a particular moment, and so this guide tells you how to do it on your iPhone.
Slow motion videography allows you to watch something back at a slower rate than it actually happened. You’ve probably seen this kind of video playback at sporting events for example, but it can be just as entertaining or even useful to take it yourself. This article explains how you can take slow motion videos yourself on your iPhone.
What you’ll need:
- We used an iPhone 13, but you can use any recent iPhone
The Short Version
- Open the camera app
- Scroll along the shooting modes to Slo-Mo
- Tap the Record button to start shooting
Step
1
Open the camera app
First of all, open your phone’s camera app.
Step
2
Scroll along the shooting modes to Slo-Mo
Above the red shutter button, there is a selection of shooting modes. When you open the app it’s probably set by default to Photo, so just scroll along, towards the left, until you get to Slo-Mo
Step
3
Tap the Record button to start shooting
Now, simply tap on that red Record button to start shooting.
Troubleshooting
To change the parameters, open your phone’s Settings app and from there go to Camera > Record Slo-Mo. Then you can select different options for the resolution and framerate of your footage.
Just scroll along that menu above the shutter button until you see video; this will let you shoot normal speed video with your usual settings.