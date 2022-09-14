How to shoot slow motion video on an iPhone

Filming in slow motion can be a fun way to capture a particular moment, and so this guide tells you how to do it on your iPhone.

Slow motion videography allows you to watch something back at a slower rate than it actually happened. You’ve probably seen this kind of video playback at sporting events for example, but it can be just as entertaining or even useful to take it yourself. This article explains how you can take slow motion videos yourself on your iPhone.

What you’ll need:

We used an iPhone 13, but you can use any recent iPhone

The Short Version

Open the camera app

Scroll along the shooting modes to Slo-Mo

Tap the Record button to start shooting