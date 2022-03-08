 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to share your location on WhatsApp on iPhone

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer

If you need to let your friends or family know exactly where you are, WhatsApp offers a convenient solution. Here’s how to use it on Apple iPhones.

Whether you’re trying to find each other at a crowded festival or just want to show the progress you’re making on your journey, there are plenty of reasons why you’d want to share your whereabouts via WhatsApp. Using this guide, you’ll be able to complete this simple process on your iPhone in just a few seconds.

What we used

  • We used an iPhone 13, but this method will work on any iPhone as long as you have installed WhatsApp

The Short Version

  • Enable location permission for WhatsApp
  • Open the relevant individual or group chat
  • Share your location
  • Set a time limit for your location

  1. Step
    1

    Enable location permission for WhatsApp

    First of all, you need to allow WhatsApp permission to see your location. To do this, open your iPhone’s Settings app, and tap through the following options: Settings > Privacy > Location Services > WhatsApp > Always

  2. Step
    2

    Open the relevant individual or group chat

    Go back to WhatsApp and open the chat for the person or group you want to send your location to

  3. Step
    3

    Share your location

    Tap “Attach” (that’s the blue plus sign), and select Location. You can choose to send your live location (which will be continuously updated), or your precise location at the time you sent the message. You could even choose a listed place nearby if you’d like to meet up somewhere close.

  4. Step
    4

    Set a time limit for your location

    If you chose to share your live location, then you’ll have to select a time limit for this to be shared; the default options are 15 minutes, 1 hour, or 8 hours. Once this is done, just press the “Send” button (the paper aeroplane symbol), and your location will be on its way.

FAQs

How I disable location permission for WhatsApp?

To disable location permission for WhatsApp, simply follow the first stage of this guide, but choose to deny permission rather than enable it.

Can everybody see my location when I share it?

Your shared location will only be visible to the person or group with whom you shared it.

How do I stop sharing my live location?

Open the chat to which you shared your location, and tap “Stop Sharing”.

You might like…

How to connect AirPods to an iPhone

How to connect AirPods to an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 22 hours ago
How to factory reset and restore an iPhone

How to factory reset and restore an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
Grab the iPhone 11 and unlimited data for just £31 per month this Black Friday

Grab the iPhone 11 and unlimited data for just £31 per month this Black Friday

Peter Phelps 3 months ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.