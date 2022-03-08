How to share your location on WhatsApp on iPhone

If you need to let your friends or family know exactly where you are, WhatsApp offers a convenient solution. Here’s how to use it on Apple iPhones.

Whether you’re trying to find each other at a crowded festival or just want to show the progress you’re making on your journey, there are plenty of reasons why you’d want to share your whereabouts via WhatsApp. Using this guide, you’ll be able to complete this simple process on your iPhone in just a few seconds.

1 Enable location permission for WhatsApp First of all, you need to allow WhatsApp permission to see your location. To do this, open your iPhone’s Settings app, and tap through the following options: Settings > Privacy > Location Services > WhatsApp > Always Step

2 Open the relevant individual or group chat Go back to WhatsApp and open the chat for the person or group you want to send your location to Step

3 Share your location Tap “Attach” (that’s the blue plus sign), and select Location. You can choose to send your live location (which will be continuously updated), or your precise location at the time you sent the message. You could even choose a listed place nearby if you’d like to meet up somewhere close. Step

4 Set a time limit for your location If you chose to share your live location, then you’ll have to select a time limit for this to be shared; the default options are 15 minutes, 1 hour, or 8 hours. Once this is done, just press the “Send” button (the paper aeroplane symbol), and your location will be on its way.