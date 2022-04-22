Have you ever been in a situation where you need to let someone know precisely where you are, yet a simple address or verbal message doesn’t cut it?

Apple has made a simple tool available to all iPhone users that lets you share your location with other people. You can set how long this lasts too.

Here’s how to share your location on iPhone using the Find My app.

What we used

We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iPhone

The Short Version

Find My app

Share My Location

Add recipients

Select sharing length

Step

1 Find My app Open the Find My app and select the People tab. If you can’t see the Find My app, pull down on your homescreen and then use the search function to find it. Find My is already installed on all iPhones, so you don’t need to download it. Step

2 Share My Location Tap the + symbol, then hit Share My Location. Step

3 Add recipients In the following Share My Location screen, type out the recipient(s) to share your location with, then hit Send. Step

4 Select sharing length Select whether to Share for One Hour, Until End of the Day, or Indefinitely. Tap OK.