How to set up theft protection in Android 15

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Although thieves can’t be stopped, Android has a tool to help keep your personal data protected and secure in the event your smartphone is stolen.

With Theft Detection, your handset uses AI to sense if someone snatches your phone from your hand and then tries to flee the scene. If this is detected then your phone screen will automatically lock to avoid thieves from accessing your data.

There’s also the accompanying Offline Device Lock which automatically locks your handset to keep your data protected when it’s offline for a certain amount of time.

Not only are these tools incredibly useful and offer extra peace of mind, they aren’t just limited to Android 15 handsets. In fact, Android has rolled these features out via a recent Google Play update to devices running Android 10 and later.

Keep reading to learn how to enable theft protection on your Android handset.

What you’ll need:

  • An Android handset running Android 10 or later

The short version:

  • Open Settings
  • Tap Google
  • Tap All services
  • Tap Theft protection
  • Turn on Theft Detection Lock
  • Toggle on Offline Device Lock

  1. Step
    1

    Open Settings

    You’ll find the Settings app in your App Library. We’ll be demonstrating using a Google Pixel device however the steps should be similar on handsets running Android 10 and later.
    Google Pixel App Library with Settings highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Google

    You will need to scroll down towards the bottom of the page to find this.Pixel Settings page with Google option highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Tap All services

    Make sure the All services tab is selected, as by default it may open to the Recommended tab instead.Pixel Google Services page with All services option highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Theft protection

    Scroll down to the bottom of the page to find this.Google Services page with Theft protection highlighted

  5. Step
    5

    Toggle on Theft Detection Lock

    Once you tap the toggle on Theft Detection Lock, a pop-up will then appear which has more information detailed about the tool. Tap Turn on.
    Pixel Theft Protection Lock option

  6. Step
    6

    Toggle on Offline Device Lock

    Once Theft Detection Lock is enabled, you have the option to turn on Offline Device Lock too. Similarly, simply tap the toggle to turn it on and follow the steps.Turn on Offline Device Lock

Troubleshooting

Why can’t I find theft protection on my Android?

If the option to enable theft protection isn’t there, you should check for any outstanding software updates.

Why can’t I enable the Theft Detection Lock?

If Theft Detection is greyed out and can’t be selected then this means your device doesn’t support this feature.

Do iPhones have a theft protection tool?

Yes, iPhones have a similar tool to protect your handset from theft. Coined Stolen Device Protection, this feature enables certain actions to have extra security requirements when your iPhone is away from recognised locations.

