How to set up theft protection in Android 15

Although thieves can’t be stopped, Android has a tool to help keep your personal data protected and secure in the event your smartphone is stolen.

With Theft Detection, your handset uses AI to sense if someone snatches your phone from your hand and then tries to flee the scene. If this is detected then your phone screen will automatically lock to avoid thieves from accessing your data.

There’s also the accompanying Offline Device Lock which automatically locks your handset to keep your data protected when it’s offline for a certain amount of time.

Not only are these tools incredibly useful and offer extra peace of mind, they aren’t just limited to Android 15 handsets. In fact, Android has rolled these features out via a recent Google Play update to devices running Android 10 and later.

Keep reading to learn how to enable theft protection on your Android handset.

What you’ll need:

An Android handset running Android 10 or later

The short version:

Open Settings

Tap Google

Tap All services

Tap Theft protection

Turn on Theft Detection Lock

Toggle on Offline Device Lock

Step

1 Open Settings You’ll find the Settings app in your App Library. We’ll be demonstrating using a Google Pixel device however the steps should be similar on handsets running Android 10 and later.

Step

2 Tap Google You will need to scroll down towards the bottom of the page to find this. Step

3 Tap All services Make sure the All services tab is selected, as by default it may open to the Recommended tab instead. Step

4 Tap Theft protection Scroll down to the bottom of the page to find this. Step

5 Toggle on Theft Detection Lock Once you tap the toggle on Theft Detection Lock, a pop-up will then appear which has more information detailed about the tool. Tap Turn on.

Step

6 Toggle on Offline Device Lock Once Theft Detection Lock is enabled, you have the option to turn on Offline Device Lock too. Similarly, simply tap the toggle to turn it on and follow the steps.