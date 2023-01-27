How to set up a secure folder on a Samsung phone

Here’s how you can quickly protect your apps and sensitive data using Secure Folder on a Samsung smartphone.

The Secure Folder is directly protected by Samsung’s Knox Security suite, providing a high level of protection against hackers and other malicious actors. It’s a very helpful feature not only for businesses but consumers — you can never be too careful about these things, after all.

What you’ll need:

A Samsung smartphone

The Short Version

Open the Settings app. Tap Biometrics and Security. Tap Secure Folder. Accept the agreement and log in with your Samsung ID. Choose a lock method. Tap the Secure Folder on your App Drawer and input your password. Tap Add App or Add Files to add data to your secure folder.