How to set up multi-factor authentication on NordVPN

One of the biggest benefits of subscribing to NordVPN is having the peace of mind that your data isn’t being snooped on. But such benefits become null and void if hackers are easily able to access your Nord account.

Fortunately, NordVPN offers the option to set up multi-factor authentication. This makes your NordVPN account significantly more secure.

This security feature is buried away in the settings though, so isn’t immediately obvious for NordVPN subscribers. So we’ve decided to help out by creating this guide to show how you can set it up within a matter of minutes.

What you’ll need:

A Nord VPN account

A computer or tablet

A smartphone with an Authenticator app

The Short version

Log into your NordVPN account on a web browser

Click on Manage Account

Select the Multi-Factor Authentication tab

Press Manage MFA

Click Set Up next to the Authenticator App option

Scan the QR code with your phone

Choose your preferred Authenticator app on phone

Save your backup codes

Step

1 Log into your NordVPN account on a web browser It’s also possible to use your NordVPN app, although this will just direct you to a web browser later on in the process. Step

2 Click on Manage Account On the right-hand side, you’ll find the option to dive into your account’s settings. Step

3 Select the Multi-Factor Authentication tab You’ll find this option right at the top, to the right-hand side of Account Details, which should be highlighted in blue.

Step

4 Press Manage MFA You should find this on a blue button. Step

5 Click Set Up next to the Authenticator App option You’ll be presented with two options for multi-factor authentication. We used the Authenticator App option.

Step

6 Scan the QR code with your phone A QR code will then flash up on your computer screen. Open up the camera app on your phone, scan the code, and then a link should pop up.



And if you don’t want to use the QR code, you’ve also the option to paste a key code into your authentication app of choice. Step

7 Choose your preferred Authenticator app on phone After scanning the QR code on your smartphone, you should get the option to choose any of your installed authentication apps. If you haven’t already got an authenticator app, you can get the likes of Google Authenticator and Microsoft Authenticator from your app store. Step

8 Save your backup codes Multi-factor authentication should now be complete! It’s important to note the provided backup codes from Nord though, as they will allow you to access your account if your phone is ever broken, stolen or simply out of charge.