How to set up Face Unlock on the Pixel 7
Here is the easiest way to set up Face Unlock on the Pixel 7.
Google has added a plethora of new features to its latest Pixel 7 Series, including Face Unlock. This feature was not available on the Pixel 6 series, leaving users with the option between a traditional password or Fingerprint Unlock if they wanted to keep their device secure.
Thankfully, it’s now been added to the latest batch of phones, with the option to use Fingerprint Unlock still present. If you want to know how you can set up Face Unlock on your Pixel 7 in just a few simple steps, then make sure you keep reading.
What you’ll need:
- A Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro
The Short Version
- Go to Settings
- Click on Security
- Press Face and Fingerprint Unlock
- Click on Face Unlock
- Tap Set up Face Unlock
- Centre your head in the circle
- Press Done once the process is finished
Step
1
Go to Settings
Go to Settings to start the process. You can find this by pulling down the notification panel and tapping on the small cog icon.
Step
2
Click on Security
From Settings, click on the Security button
Step
3
Press Face and Fingerprint Unlock
Click on the option labelled Face and Fingerprint Unlock from the Security page.
Step
4
Click on Face Unlock
From the options presented, click on the button called Face Unlock.
Step
5
Tap Set up Face Unlock
Find the small button labelled Set up Face Unlock and click on it to move on to the next stage.
Step
6
Centre your head in the circle
Follow the on-screen instructions to set up your Face Unlock. We recommend you do this in a brightly lit environment and that you are not wearing anything that usually wouldn’t be on your face, like glasses or a face mask.
Step
7
Press Done once the process is finished
Once you are happy with the results, click on Done to finish the process.
Troubleshooting
Yes, you will be able to add more than one person to Face Unlock.
Yes, you can have both your fingerprint and Face Unlock set up at the same time, but you can also pick to only use the Fingerprint Unlock option.