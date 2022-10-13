 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to set up Face Unlock on the Pixel 7

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is the easiest way to set up Face Unlock on the Pixel 7.

Google has added a plethora of new features to its latest Pixel 7 Series, including Face Unlock. This feature was not available on the Pixel 6 series, leaving users with the option between a traditional password or Fingerprint Unlock if they wanted to keep their device secure.

Thankfully, it’s now been added to the latest batch of phones, with the option to use Fingerprint Unlock still present. If you want to know how you can set up Face Unlock on your Pixel 7 in just a few simple steps, then make sure you keep reading.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Go to Settings
  • Click on Security
  • Press Face and Fingerprint Unlock
  • Click on Face Unlock
  • Tap Set up Face Unlock
  • Centre your head in the circle
  • Press Done once the process is finished

  1. Step
    1

    Go to Settings

    Go to Settings to start the process. You can find this by pulling down the notification panel and tapping on the small cog icon.Settings on the Pixel 7

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Security

    From Settings, click on the Security buttonClick on Secuirty

  3. Step
    3

    Press Face and Fingerprint Unlock

    Click on the option labelled Face and Fingerprint Unlock from the Security page.Press the button to continue

  4. Step
    4

    Click on Face Unlock

    From the options presented, click on the button called Face Unlock.Click on Face Unlock

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Set up Face Unlock

    Find the small button labelled Set up Face Unlock and click on it to move on to the next stage.Press turn on Face Unlock

  6. Step
    6

    Centre your head in the circle

    Follow the on-screen instructions to set up your Face Unlock. We recommend you do this in a brightly lit environment and that you are not wearing anything that usually wouldn’t be on your face, like glasses or a face mask. Follow the instructions

  7. Step
    7

    Press Done once the process is finished

    Once you are happy with the results, click on Done to finish the process. Finished process face unlock

Troubleshooting

Can I have more than one face set up on Face Unlock?

Yes, you will be able to add more than one person to Face Unlock.

Can I still use my fingerprint?

Yes, you can have both your fingerprint and Face Unlock set up at the same time, but you can also pick to only use the Fingerprint Unlock option.

You might like…

How to turn on snore detection on the Pixel 7

How to turn on snore detection on the Pixel 7

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
What is Chrome OS?

What is Chrome OS?

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
How to delete a YouTube video

How to delete a YouTube video

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
How to enable 2FA on Google account

How to enable 2FA on Google account

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
How to make a Google account

How to make a Google account

Hannah Davies 6 months ago
How to delete a sent email in Gmail

How to delete a sent email in Gmail

Gemma Ryles 7 months ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.