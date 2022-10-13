How to set up Face Unlock on the Pixel 7

Here is the easiest way to set up Face Unlock on the Pixel 7.

Google has added a plethora of new features to its latest Pixel 7 Series, including Face Unlock. This feature was not available on the Pixel 6 series, leaving users with the option between a traditional password or Fingerprint Unlock if they wanted to keep their device secure.

Thankfully, it’s now been added to the latest batch of phones, with the option to use Fingerprint Unlock still present. If you want to know how you can set up Face Unlock on your Pixel 7 in just a few simple steps, then make sure you keep reading.

Go to Settings

Click on Security

Press Face and Fingerprint Unlock

Click on Face Unlock

Tap Set up Face Unlock

Centre your head in the circle

Press Done once the process is finished