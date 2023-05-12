How to set up Face Unlock on the Google Pixel 7a

One of the big new additions to the Pixel 7a is Face Unlock – here’s how to enable one of the simplest ways to unlock your phone.

It took Google a while to add any sort of face unlocking to its Pixel phones, but it’s here now and appears on most of the brand’s new handsets. That includes the Pixel 7a, which was released in May 2023.

While you do get the option to set up Face Unlock during the initial phone setup, if you skipped past it then or want to redo it simply follow the steps below.

What you’ll need:

Google Pixel 7a

The Short Version

Unlock the phone

Open Settings

Scroll down to Security and Privacy

Tap on Device Lock

Select Face and Fingerprint

Tap Face Unlock

Set up Face Unlock