How to set up Face Unlock on the Google Pixel 7a

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

One of the big new additions to the Pixel 7a is Face Unlock – here’s how to enable one of the simplest ways to unlock your phone.

It took Google a while to add any sort of face unlocking to its Pixel phones, but it’s here now and appears on most of the brand’s new handsets. That includes the Pixel 7a, which was released in May 2023.

While you do get the option to set up Face Unlock during the initial phone setup, if you skipped past it then or want to redo it simply follow the steps below.

What you’ll need: 

  • Google Pixel 7a

The Short Version 

  • Unlock the phone
  • Open Settings
  • Scroll down to Security and Privacy
  • Tap on Device Lock
  • Select Face and Fingerprint
  • Tap Face Unlock
  • Set up Face Unlock

  1. Step
    1

    Unlock the Pixel 7a

    Make sure your Pixel 7a is unlocked and you’re on the home screen of the phone.Google Pixel 7a front standing up angled

  2. Step
    2

    Open up the Settings menu

    You’ll next need to navigate to the Settings app on the phone. This can either be done by finding the cog icon labelled Settings on your home screen or app drawer, or by finding the same icon within the notification panel.pixel 7a how to settings

  3. Step
    3

    Scroll down to Security and Privacy

    Once inside Settings, scroll down until you spot the option called Security and Privacy and tap it.pixel 7a face unlock security

  4. Step
    4

    Tap on Device Lock

    The next section has a number of drop-down menus, you’ll want the one that says Device Lock.pixel 7a face device lock unlock security

  5. Step
    5

    Select Face and Fingerprint

    If you have a PIN set up you’ll need to input it now and then choose the Face and Fingerprint Unlock option.pixel 7a face device lock unlock security

  6. Step
    6

    Tap Face Unlock

    Next, tap on the option that says Face Unlock. You can add in a fingerprint here if you want, too.pixel 7a face device lock set up face security

  7. Step
    7

    Scan in your face

    You’ll now be taken to a new screen that requires you to move your face around inside a box. Follow the instructions and the front camera will map your face. It should only take a few seconds. Your face scan has now been added.pixel 7a face device lock unlock security

Troubleshooting

Can I authorise apps with Face Unlock?

This isn’t the most secure Face Unlock and it won’t work for authorisations in banking apps, for instance. Here you’ll still need to use your PIN or pattern.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

