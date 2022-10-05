 large image

How to set up different Focus Modes on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is how you can set up different Focus Modes on your iPhone in just a few steps.

The iPhone is brimming with helpful features, but Apple has stepped up its game by introducing Focus Modes in iOS 15.

Focus Modes make it easier to focus on various tasks, with Apple including modes dedicated to Sleep, Work and Personal, with the option to customise and create your own Focus Modes.

If you want to take advantage of Focus Modes and learn how you can set up a new Mode, and customise the ones already available, then make sure you keep reading.

What you’ll need: 

An iPhone running iOS 15 or later

The Short Version 

  • Go into Settings
  • Click on Focus
  • Click on the Focus you want to change
  • Click on the People and Apps section
  • Choose which contacts you want to add
  • Scroll down and add a location
  • Go back to the main screen and click the Add sign
  • Press Custom
  • Choose a name and icon
  • Press Next
  • Click Customise Focus
  • Choose who you want to allow
  • Press Next
  • Choose who you want to allow
  • Click Next
  • Choose what apps you want to allow
  • Press Done

  1. Step
    1

    Go into Settings

    Unlock your device and click on the Settings app. How to set up Focus on iPhone

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Focus

    Scroll down and click on Focus.How to set up Focus on iPhone

  3. Step
    3

    Click on the Focus you want to change

    From the options presented, click on the one you want to edit. We picked Work, which has features that may not be available on every Focus, but you can copy these steps on any of the Focus options. How to set up Focus on iPhone

  4. Step
    4

    Click on the People and Apps section

    Click on the People and Apps section to customise what apps and people can contact you while in Focus mode. How to set up Focus on iPhone

  5. Step
    5

    Choose which contacts you want to add

    You can pick specific people that can still contact you while in this Focus, and specific people that cannot contact you while in this mode. You can also toggle apps access to notify you while in this mode. How to set up Focus on iPhone

  6. Step
    6

    Scroll down and add a location

    In Work Focus, you can add a location that will turn on your Focus. We recommend you pick your work address, so it turns on when you arrive. This feature is not available for all the Focus Modes. How to set up Focus on iPhone

  7. Step
    7

    Go back to the main screen and click the Add sign

    Once you are done customising your Focus Modes, go back to the main screen and click on the Plus sign in the upper right hand corner. How to set up Focus on iPhone

  8. Step
    8

    Press Custom

    Click on the Custom button to add a new Focus Mode. You can use one of the Focus Modes provided below, if you would prefer. How to set up Focus on iPhone

  9. Step
    9

    Choose a name and icon

    You will need to name your new Focus Mode and add an icon and colour.How to set up Focus on iPhone

  10. Step
    10

    Press Next

    Once you are finished, press Next.How to set up Focus on iPhone

  11. Step
    11

    Click Customise Focus

    Click on the Customise Focus button to continue. How to set up Focus on iPhone

  12. Step
    12

    Choose who you want to allow

    Choose who you can or cannot contact you while in this new Focus Mode. How to set up Focus on iPhone

  13. Step
    13

    Press Next

    Once you have gone through your contacts and picked who can and can’t message or call you while in Focus Mode, click Next.How to set up Focus on iPhone

  14. Step
    14

    Choose who you want to allow

    Pick which category of callers are allowed to contact you while in Focus Mode. How to set up Focus on iPhone

  15. Step
    15

    Press Next

    Once you are happy with your choices, click Next.How to set up Focus on iPhone

  16. Step
    16

    Choose what apps you want to allow

    From the list of apps presented, pick which apps are allowed to contact you while in Focus. You can add more apps and you can also ensure that specific apps cannot contact you while in Focus Mode.

  17. Step
    17

    Click Done

    Once you have customised your new Focus Mode and you’re happy, click Done. You can always come back and toggle the access that contacts and apps have while you’re in Focus Mode, for both your customisable Focus Modes as well as the ones that Apple has already setup. How to set up Focus on iPhone

Troubleshooting

How many Focus Modes can I have?

You can have up to ten different Focus Modes on your iPhone, all of which can be toggled and customised in the ways we have described above.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
