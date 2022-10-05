How to set up different Focus Modes on an iPhone

Here is how you can set up different Focus Modes on your iPhone in just a few steps.

The iPhone is brimming with helpful features, but Apple has stepped up its game by introducing Focus Modes in iOS 15.

Focus Modes make it easier to focus on various tasks, with Apple including modes dedicated to Sleep, Work and Personal, with the option to customise and create your own Focus Modes.

If you want to take advantage of Focus Modes and learn how you can set up a new Mode, and customise the ones already available, then make sure you keep reading.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running iOS 15 or later

The Short Version

Go into Settings

Click on Focus

Click on the Focus you want to change

Click on the People and Apps section

Choose which contacts you want to add

Scroll down and add a location

Go back to the main screen and click the Add sign

Press Custom

Choose a name and icon

Press Next

Click Customise Focus

Choose who you want to allow

Press Next

Click Next

Choose what apps you want to allow

Press Done