How to set up BeReal
BeReal is one of the newest social media platforms, emerging in 2020 but growing popular in the middle of 2022. Here is how to set up an account on your phone.
BeReal allows users to take a picture of their day-to-day lives using the front and back cameras, encouraging its users to be authentic, hence the name – BeReal. This is unlike many other social media platforms, which instead encourage users to show a more glamorous version of what they get up to during the week that doesn’t always match reality.
If you’re interested in joining in on BeReal and getting to show your friends an unedited and natural version of your life, make sure you read on, as we’re going to show you how you can set it up in a few simple steps.
What you’ll need:
The Short Version
- Download the BeReal app
- Go into the BeReal app
- Click Get Started
- Type in your name
- Press Continue
- Enter your date of birth
- Press Continue
- Enter your phone number
- Enter the security code
Step
1
Download the BeReal app
Find the BeReal app on whichever app store is easiest for you and download it. The app is available on both the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store and it’s free to download.
Step
2
Go into the BeReal app
Once the app has been installed, click on it.
Step
3
Click Get Started
Click on the big white button at the bottom of the screen that says Get Started.
Step
4
Type in your name
Type in the name you want to be associated with your account. This can be your real name or a nickname.
Step
5
Press Continue
Click the Continue button once you are finished.
Step
6
Enter your date of birth
Enter your date of birth to continue.
Step
7
Press Continue
Press the white button that says Continue.
Step
8
Enter your phone number
Enter the phone number you want to be associated with your account. You can only have one BeReal account per phone number.
Step
9
Enter the security code
Enter the code that is sent to the phone number you just entered.
Troubleshooting
While you can have more than one BeReal account, you cannot have more than one BeReal account on one number, meaning you will need another SIM card/phone to have more than one account.
Yes you can retake a BeReal, although it will be visible to your friends when you do so.