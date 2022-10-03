 large image

How to set up BeReal

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

BeReal is one of the newest social media platforms, emerging in 2020 but growing popular in the middle of 2022. Here is how to set up an account on your phone.

BeReal allows users to take a picture of their day-to-day lives using the front and back cameras, encouraging its users to be authentic, hence the name – BeReal. This is unlike many other social media platforms, which instead encourage users to show a more glamorous version of what they get up to during the week that doesn’t always match reality.

If you’re interested in joining in on BeReal and getting to show your friends an unedited and natural version of your life, make sure you read on, as we’re going to show you how you can set it up in a few simple steps.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Download the BeReal app
  • Go into the BeReal app
  • Click Get Started
  • Type in your name
  • Press Continue
  • Enter your date of birth
  • Press Continue
  • Enter your phone number
  • Enter the security code

  1. Step
    1

    Download the BeReal app

    Find the BeReal app on whichever app store is easiest for you and download it. The app is available on both the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store and it’s free to download.Download the BeReal app

  2. Step
    2

    Go into the BeReal app

    Once the app has been installed, click on it. Go into the BeReal app

  3. Step
    3

    Click Get Started

    Click on the big white button at the bottom of the screen that says Get Started.

  4. Step
    4

    Type in your name

    Type in the name you want to be associated with your account. This can be your real name or a nickname. Enter name into BeReal

  5. Step
    5

    Press Continue

    Click the Continue button once you are finished.Enter name into BeReal

  6. Step
    6

    Enter your date of birth

    Enter your date of birth to continue. Enter date of birth

  7. Step
    7

    Press Continue

    Press the white button that says Continue. Enter date of birth into BeReal

  8. Step
    8

    Enter your phone number

    Enter the phone number you want to be associated with your account. You can only have one BeReal account per phone number. Enter phone number into BeReal

  9. Step
    9

    Enter the security code

    Enter the code that is sent to the phone number you just entered. Enter code into BeReal

Troubleshooting

Can I have more than one BeReal account?

While you can have more than one BeReal account, you cannot have more than one BeReal account on one number, meaning you will need another SIM card/phone to have more than one account.

Can I retake my BeReal?

Yes you can retake a BeReal, although it will be visible to your friends when you do so.

