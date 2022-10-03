How to set up BeReal

BeReal is one of the newest social media platforms, emerging in 2020 but growing popular in the middle of 2022. Here is how to set up an account on your phone.

BeReal allows users to take a picture of their day-to-day lives using the front and back cameras, encouraging its users to be authentic, hence the name – BeReal. This is unlike many other social media platforms, which instead encourage users to show a more glamorous version of what they get up to during the week that doesn’t always match reality.

If you’re interested in joining in on BeReal and getting to show your friends an unedited and natural version of your life, make sure you read on, as we’re going to show you how you can set it up in a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

Either an Android or iOS mobile

The Short Version

Download the BeReal app

Go into the BeReal app

Click Get Started

Type in your name

Press Continue

Enter your date of birth

Press Continue

Enter your phone number

Enter the security code