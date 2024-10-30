How to set up a Teen Instagram account

Having teenagers on Instagram can be a worry as parents and guardians can’t keep an eye on the content they’re seeing or how long they’re spending on the social media platform.

Fortunately, Meta has created new Teen Instagram accounts which are designed to provide parents and guardians with peace of mind that their teenagers are automatically placed into safe, built-in protections.

These protections limit who can contact your children, the content they see and how long they can spend on Instragram, with the intention being to create a safer network for them to explore.

Setting up a Teen Account is incredibly simple and isn’t too dissimilar from just setting up a regular Instagram account. Read on to learn how to do it.

What you’ll need:

Instagram mobile app (either iOS or Android)

Open Instagram We'll be demonstrating the process using an Android handset, however the steps are exactly the same with an iOS device.

Tap Create new account You'll find this at the bottom of the screen.

3 Follow the on-screen instructions You can either set up your teen’s account with a mobile number or email address, depending on what you prefer. To avoid Meta thinking you’re creating a spam account, we’d recommend using your teen’s own email address or mobile number.



Depending on your preference, you’ll either receive an email or a text message with a code that you’ll be prompted to enter next.



Create a password Make sure your teen makes a note of the password they've chosen.

Decide whether you want to save login information on the device If you're setting up your teen's account on your own device then you might not want to save their log-in information. Regardless, this is down to your personal preference.

Set the birthday of the account holder This is the most important part of setting up a Teen Instagram, as the birthdate you set will enable the extra protection that comes with the account. Remember, anyone under 13 won't be able to create an Instagram account.

Enter the name of your teenager Although it does say "full name" here, a first name or nickname is fine if you'd rather not have your teenager's full name appear online.

Create a username A username shouldn't contain any sensitive information, nor does it need to include a full name. It can also be changed at any time too.

Read through the terms and policies Read through Instagram's terms and policies and, if you're happy, tap 'I agree'.