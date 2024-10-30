How to set up a Teen Instagram account
Having teenagers on Instagram can be a worry as parents and guardians can’t keep an eye on the content they’re seeing or how long they’re spending on the social media platform.
Fortunately, Meta has created new Teen Instagram accounts which are designed to provide parents and guardians with peace of mind that their teenagers are automatically placed into safe, built-in protections.
These protections limit who can contact your children, the content they see and how long they can spend on Instragram, with the intention being to create a safer network for them to explore.
Setting up a Teen Account is incredibly simple and isn’t too dissimilar from just setting up a regular Instagram account. Read on to learn how to do it.
What you’ll need:
- Instagram mobile app (either iOS or Android)
The short version:
- Open Instagram
- Tap Create new account
- Follow the on-screen instructions
- Create a password
- Decide whether you want to save login information on the device.
- Enter your teen’s birthday
- Enter your teen’s name
- Create a username
- Read through the terms and policies
Step
1
Open Instagram
We’ll be demonstrating the process using an Android handset, however the steps are exactly the same with an iOS device.
Step
2
Tap Create new account
You’ll find this at the bottom of the screen.
Step
3
Follow the on-screen instructions
You can either set up your teen’s account with a mobile number or email address, depending on what you prefer. To avoid Meta thinking you’re creating a spam account, we’d recommend using your teen’s own email address or mobile number.
Depending on your preference, you’ll either receive an email or a text message with a code that you’ll be prompted to enter next.
Step
4
Create a password
Make sure your teen makes a note of the password they’ve chosen.
Step
5
Decide whether you want to save login information on the device
If you’re setting up your teen’s account on your own device then you might not want to save their log-in information. Regardless, this is down to your personal preference.
Step
6
Set the birthday of the account holder
This is the most important part of setting up a Teen Instagram, as the birthdate you set will enable the extra protection that comes with the account. Remember, anyone under 13 won’t be able to create an Instagram account.
Step
7
Enter the name of your teenager
Although it does say “full name” here, a first name or nickname is fine if you’d rather not have your teenager’s full name appear online.
Step
8
Create a username
A username shouldn’t contain any sensitive information, nor does it need to include a full name. It can also be changed at any time too.
Step
9
Read through the terms and policies
Read through Instagram’s terms and policies and, if you’re happy, tap ‘I agree’.
Troubleshooting
By default, Instagram will automatically place teens aged 13-17 years old into a Teen Account, with under 16s needing a parent’s permission to alter any settings themselves.
At the time of writing, Meta is currently beginning to roll-out Teen Accounts in the US, UK, Canada and Australia, with global access set for in 2025.
Meta has said that it is building new technology to find teenagers that may have lied about their age to automatically place them in protected settings.
Meta explains that account users will also need to verify their age too, which should enable Instagram to determine whether a teen has previously lied about their age.
Yes, with Instagram’s parental supervision enabled. Supervision is a set of tools that parents and guardians can use to ensure under 18s stay safe on Instagram. These tools include setting up a sleep mode, time limit, checking which accounts your teen is following and more.
This tool is optional and requires both the parent and the teen to agree to participate, via their respective accounts.
To enable parental supervision, you’ll need to send an invite from your own Instagram to your teen’s account. To do this, visit your Instagram Settings, then tap Family Centre and follow the on-screen instructions to send an invite to your teen.
Remember, your teenager will need to accept the invite for you to have access.