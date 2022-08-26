How to set up a primary PS4
Here is the easiest way to set up a primary PS4 console.
Despite the PlayStation 5 being the latest console in Sony’s roster, the PlayStation 4 is still a hugely popular device, with over 100 million units sold over its lifetime.
Anyone that owns a PS4 may be familiar with the concept of setting up a primary console. This links the console to your account, informing Sony that this is the main console you use to play, and allowing anyone who uses the console to access the applications you purchase from the PlayStation Store.
If you want to set up your PS4 to be your own primary console, make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be running through exactly how you can do it in just a few simple steps.
What you’ll need:
- We used a PS4 Pro console connected to a PS4 controller. But any version of the PS4 will suffice.
The Short Version
- Log into your PS4
- Go to Settings
- Go to Account Management
- Press Account Information
- Click on Activate as your Primary PS4
- Press Activate
- Click on Change to This PS4
Step
1
Log into your PS4
Turn on your PS4 and make sure you log into the account you want to make the primary account.
Step
2
Go to Settings
Scroll along the menu and click on the Settings button.
Step
3
Go to Account Management
Scroll and find the button that says Account Management, then click on it.
Step
4
Press Account Information
To continue, press the button that says Account Information.
Step
5
Click on Activate as your Primary PS4
Click on the button that is called Activate as your Primary PS4.
Step
6
Press Activate
Click on the Activate button to continue.
Step
7
Click on Change to This PS4
Once here, click on the Change to This PS4 button. We recommend informing any friends or family that may be using your original primary console that they won’t be able to access the applications and/or games that you have purchased now that you are moving your primary PS4.
Troubleshooting
No, while you can be logged into multiple PS4 consoles on your account, only one can be your primary PS4.