How to set up a primary PS4

Here is the easiest way to set up a primary PS4 console.

Despite the PlayStation 5 being the latest console in Sony’s roster, the PlayStation 4 is still a hugely popular device, with over 100 million units sold over its lifetime.

Anyone that owns a PS4 may be familiar with the concept of setting up a primary console. This links the console to your account, informing Sony that this is the main console you use to play, and allowing anyone who uses the console to access the applications you purchase from the PlayStation Store.

If you want to set up your PS4 to be your own primary console, make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be running through exactly how you can do it in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

We used a PS4 Pro console connected to a PS4 controller. But any version of the PS4 will suffice.

The Short Version

Log into your PS4

Go to Settings

Go to Account Management

Press Account Information

Click on Activate as your Primary PS4

Press Activate

Click on Change to This PS4