How to set an alarm on Sonos

You no longer need to rely on your smartphone for alarms and instead, you can enable your Sonos speaker set-up to wake you up with the sound of your favourite song. This is especially useful if you’re someone who typically needs a louder wake-up call.

Setting up a Sonos alarm is simple and takes just a matter of minutes. Read on to learn how to set an alarm through your Sonos system.

What you’ll need:

Sonos speaker

Sonos app

The short version:

Open your Sonos app

Tap the Settings icon

Select Manage

Tap Alarms

Tap Add Alarm

Adjust the alarm settings

Set alarm

Step

1 Open your Sonos app We’ll be demonstrating using an Android smartphone, however the steps are identical with an iPhone. To learn how to set an alarm through the macOS or Windows web app then scroll down to our Troubleshooting section.

Step

2 Tap the Settings icon Tap the Settings icon, found in the top right-hand corner of the app.

Step

3 Select Manage Under System Settings, tap Manage. Step

4 Tap Alarms Towards the top of the page you’ll see Alarms. Tap here. Step

5 Tap Add Alarm Tapping Add Alarm will create a new alarm. Otherwise you can edit an existing alarm by selecting it from the list here.

Step

6 Adjust the alarm settings Not only can you set the desired time and music but there’s also the option to adjust the volume, when the alarm repeats and how long the alarm will sound for. If you have multiple Sonos speakers around the house then you can choose the intended room too.



Once you’re happy with your options, tap Save.



Step

7 Set alarm Once you’ve tapped Save, your alarm will be automatically turned on. You can tell if your alarm is on by looking at the toggle next to it, as shown here. Tapping this toggle can also turn off the alarm.