How to set an alarm on Sonos

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

You no longer need to rely on your smartphone for alarms and instead, you can enable your Sonos speaker set-up to wake you up with the sound of your favourite song. This is especially useful if you’re someone who typically needs a louder wake-up call. 

Setting up a Sonos alarm is simple and takes just a matter of minutes. Read on to learn how to set an alarm through your Sonos system.

What you’ll need:

The short version:

  • Open your Sonos app
  • Tap the Settings icon
  • Select Manage 
  • Tap Alarms
  • Tap Add Alarm
  • Adjust the alarm settings
  • Set alarm

    Open your Sonos app

    We’ll be demonstrating using an Android smartphone, however the steps are identical with an iPhone. To learn how to set an alarm through the macOS or Windows web app then scroll down to our Troubleshooting section.
    Sonos app icon

    Tap the Settings icon

    Tap the Settings icon, found in the top right-hand corner of the app.
    Sonos app Home Screen with Settings icon highlighted

    Select Manage

    Under System Settings, tap Manage. Sonos System Settings with Manage highlighted

    Tap Alarms

    Towards the top of the page you’ll see Alarms. Tap here.Sonos Manage System Settings page with Alarms highlighted

    Tap Add Alarm

    Tapping Add Alarm will create a new alarm. Otherwise you can edit an existing alarm by selecting it from the list here.
    Sonos app with Add Alarm icon

    Adjust the alarm settings

    Not only can you set the desired time and music but there’s also the option to adjust the volume, when the alarm repeats and how long the alarm will sound for. If you have multiple Sonos speakers around the house then you can choose the intended room too. 

    Once you’re happy with your options, tap Save.

    Sonos app adjusting alarm settings

    Set alarm

    Once you’ve tapped Save, your alarm will be automatically turned on. You can tell if your alarm is on by looking at the toggle next to it, as shown here. Tapping this toggle can also turn off the alarm.Screenshot of Sonos app, setting an alarm

Troubleshooting

How do I set an alarm through the Sonos web app?

Although the steps are fairly similar to the above, there are a couple of slight differences. On the Sonos web app, click Alarms at the bottom of the screen. Then select the plus icon (Mac) or Add (Windows) and adjust your alarm settings accordingly. Once you’re happy, click OK to save.

By Jessica Gorringe
Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

