How to set a dynamic profile picture on Instagram

If you want to set your profile apart from everyone on Instagram then you may want to use the dynamic profile picture feature. Here is how you can set it up.

Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps currently available, with over 1.3 billion daily active users. With a platform this large, it makes sense that Instagram rolls out new features often, to keep things interesting for old users and entice new users to get in on the fun.

If you’ve been using Instagram for a while and want a way to make your profile even more interesting, then you should try out the latest dynamic profile picture feature. This allows you to switch between your standard profile picture and an Instagram Avatar while using the app, to make your profile a little more personalised.

Check out how to set up a dynamic profile picture below, and check out the FAQ section to see how you can set up your very own Avatar.

What you’ll need:

An Instagram account

Instagram app on a supported phone or handset

An Instagram Avatar

The Short Version

Go to the Profile tab on Instagram

Click and hold on your profile picture

Swipe to the Avatar section

Click Add to profile picture

Your Avatar will appear in your profile picture