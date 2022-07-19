Apple supplies its own Safari web browser with every iPhone, but you don’t have to use it to surf the web. There are plenty of third party alternatives on the App Store, and now it’s possible to make such a browser your default browser on iOS.

While Apple has long allowed you to download an alternative web browser for your iPhone, it’s only with iOS 14 in 2020 that you could make one of those your default web browser.

This means that any time you hit a link in an email or on a document, it’s this third party web browser that will open rather than Safari. Here’s how to set a default browser on iOS.

What you’ll need:

We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iPhone

The Short Version

Download your preferred browser

Find your browser in Settings

Set default browser