How to send Nintendo Switch screenshots to your phone

keen to share you latest gaming achievements with the world but not sure how to share a screenshot from your Switch to your phone? Here is the simplest way to send a screenshot taken on your Nintendo Switch to your phone.

There are so many interesting and beautifully drawn games available on the Nintendo Switch. And anyone who owns a Switch may have noticed the ability to take screenshots, allowing users to save images from their playthrough.

If you’re interested in learning how you can send these Switch screenshots over to your mobile device, make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to run through the simplest way to access these pictures on your mobile.

What we used

We used a Nintendo Switch and an iPhone 12 Mini

The Short Version

Click on Album on your Switch

Choose a photo you want to send

Click A

Press Send to Smart Device

Press Send Individually

Scan the first QR code

Scan the second QR code

Click on the photo

Hold down on the picture

Press Add to Photos