How to send Nintendo Switch screenshots to your phone
keen to share you latest gaming achievements with the world but not sure how to share a screenshot from your Switch to your phone? Here is the simplest way to send a screenshot taken on your Nintendo Switch to your phone.
There are so many interesting and beautifully drawn games available on the Nintendo Switch. And anyone who owns a Switch may have noticed the ability to take screenshots, allowing users to save images from their playthrough.
If you’re interested in learning how you can send these Switch screenshots over to your mobile device, make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to run through the simplest way to access these pictures on your mobile.
What we used
- We used a Nintendo Switch and an iPhone 12 Mini
The Short Version
- Click on Album on your Switch
- Choose a photo you want to send
- Click A
- Press Send to Smart Device
- Press Send Individually
- Scan the first QR code
- Scan the second QR code
- Click on the photo
- Hold down on the picture
- Press Add to Photos
Step
1
Click on Album on your Switch
Turn on your Switch and click on the button called Album.
Step
2
Choose a photo you want to send
Out of all the pictures in your Album, click on the picture you want to send.
Step
3
Click A
Press the A button to continue.
Step
4
Press Send to Smart Device
Out of the options presented on the new menu, click Send to Smart Device.
Step
5
Press Send Indiviually
Click on the button that says Send Individually. If you want to send multiple pictures over instead, you can also select this option and choose more photos, the remaining instructions will still apply.
Step
6
Scan the first QR code
Use the phone you want to send the pictures to scan the first QR code presented on the screen.
Step
7
Scan the second QR code
If you wait a few seconds, your phone should connect to your Switch. After that has been done, a second QR code will appear on screen. Scan this code too.
Step
8
Click on the photo
Turning to your phone, click on the photo that has been sent to you. As noted in the photo, this may differ depending on which phone you use, but for iPhone, you can simply hold down on the image when you press on it, as we will show in the next two steps.
Step
9
Hold down on the picture
Hold down on the image.
Step
10
Press Add to Photos
From the small drop-down menu that appears, click on the button that says Add to Photos. It then should appear in your photo album.
Troubleshooting
Yes, you can, check out our how to send Switch photos to your laptop to find out how.