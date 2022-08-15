The Nintendo Switch offers the ability to take screenshots of a game, so you can capture your stunning action set piece in Zelda, or somersaulting leap in Super Mario Odyssey. However, transferring those screenshots from the Nintendo Switch isn’t so easy.

While Nintendo provides the option to send screenshots to a smart device (such as a smartphone) wirelessly, it’s not so obvious how to transfer pictures directly to a PC.

Fortunately, there is an available method tucked away in the settings, and we’re going to guide you through the process. Keep reading on to find out how to send Nintendo Switch screenshots to your laptop.

What you’ll need:

Nintendo Switch

PC with available USB ports

USB-C to USB-A cable or USB-C to USB-C cable

The Short Version

Click System Settings on Nintendo Switch

Scroll down to Data Management

Click on Manage Screenshots and Videos

Press on Copy to PC via USB Connection

Connect your Switch to your PC via USB cable

Open File Explorer on your Windows PC

Click on This PC

Click on Nintendo Switch

Click on Album

Select your chosen game

Locate your screenshots and copy to your PC

Step

1 Click System Settings on Nintendo Switch You’ll find this in the bottom row on the Nintendo Switch home screen. It has a cog icon, and is situated to the left of Sleep Mode. Step

2 Scroll down to Data Management You’ll find it six rows down, directly underneath the Internet settings. Step

3 Click on Manage Screenshots and Videos Switch over to the right-sided menu, and then scroll down until you find Manage Screenshots and Videos. You’ll find it right above Delete Save Data. Step

4 Press on Copy to PC via USB Connection Scroll down right to the bottom, until you land on Copy to PC via USB Connection. Select it. Step

5 Connect your Switch to your PC via USB cable A pop-up message will then instruct you to connect your Nintendo Switch to your PC via USB cable.



We used a USB-C to USB-A cable, but you may need to use a USB-C to USB-C cable instead, depending on the available ports on your PC or laptop.



Once plugged in successfully, you’ll see a blue tick appear on your Switch screen. Step

6 Open File Explorer on your Windows PC This should appear as a folder on your task bar. Step

7 Click on This PC In the left-sided menu, you should see the option for This PC. Click it. You can alternatively type ‘This PC’ into the search bar right at the top. Step

8 Click on Nintendo Switch You should see the option for Nintendo Switch, right underneath the subheading ‘Devices and Drives’. Step

9 Click on Album If you’ve taken screenshots on the Switch, you should see the option for Album. Select it. Step

10 Select your chosen game The Nintendo Switch sorts all of the screenshots into folders for the games that they were taken in. Pick the game you want (we picked Kirby and the Forgotten Land).



If you want to transfer an image of the Switch’s home screen or settings, the screenshots should be located in an ‘Other’ folder. Step

11 Locate your screenshots and copy to your PC All of your Nintendo Switch screenshots for your chosen game should be stored here.



To store it on your PC, highlight your chosen screenshot, press the Copy To shortcut on the top tool bar, and then pick the location on your PC you want it to be stored. You can also drag and drop the image to your desired location if you prefer. Once that’s done, you can disconnect your Switch.