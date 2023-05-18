Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

How to see who viewed your LinkedIn profile?

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Ever wondered who is taking a peek at your LinkedIn profile? Whether you’ve been reaching out to new connections and are curious if they’ve taken an interest or been putting feelers out looking for a new job, it’s a great insight to have.

LinkedIn is a handy tool for keeping track of trends in your industry, hunting for jobs and making new contacts, as well as just a vehicle to make sure remember the names of those contacts. Once you’ve started to build out your network, you might be curious when your profile has caught someone’s attention. Thankfully, LinkedIn gives you the answer, to varying degrees.

The answer to this question will depend on if you’re a free user or a Premium user of LinkedIn, with each level providing differing levels of clarity. We’ll go over the basics of how to get to the information then touch on the differences for Premium subscribers in our Troubleshooting section below.

What you’ll need:

  • A PC or laptop
  • A web browser
  • A LinkedIn profile

The Short Version

  • Open LinkedIn and select the “Me” dropdown
  • Click View Profile
  • Under the Analytics section, select Profile Views
  • Sign up to view full Profile View details
  1. Step
    1

    Open LinkedIn and select the “Me” dropdown

    Click on the “Me” dropdown menu, located just below your profile picture icon towards the top right of the page.LinkedIn homepage

  2. Step
    2

    Click View Profile

    Now the “Me” dropdown is open, select View Profile to open your profile page.LinkedIn, click view profile

  3. Step
    3

    Select Profile Views

    Under the Analytics section, your recent profile statistics will be shown. Select the left portion that shows your latest Profile Views.LinkedIn profile views analytics

  4. Step
    4

    Sign up to view full Profile View details

    Free LinkedIn users only see blurred images and basic employer details. To get full details, unless a user has chosen to stay private, sign up to LinkedIn Premium or Business Premium.LinkedIn blurred profile views

Troubleshooting

How can I see who viewed my profile without LinkedIn Premium?

You can’t. To see the name of people who viewed your profile, you need LinkedIn Premium or Premium Business.

How can I view someone’s LinkedIn profile anonymously?

You can choose to view profiles on LinkedIn anonymously by going to your “Privacy & Settings”, then “Profile Viewing options” then selecting “Anonymous LinkedIn member”.

Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

