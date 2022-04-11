How to screenshot on a PC

Here is the easiest way that you can screenshot your screen on a PC.

Screenshotting your PC’s screen is a pretty vital skill to know, and will come in handy a lot more often than you would expect.

Whether you’re sending someone a picture of a restaurant booking or wanting to keep some receipts stored safely in your Pictures folder, it’s worthwhile knowing the simplest way to capture what’s on your screen.

Keep reading to find out the easiest way to screenshot on your desktop PC.

What we used

We used a Razer Raptor Monitor connected to an Acer Predator keyboard

The Short Version

Click on the PrintScreen button on your keyboard

Or click on the Windows and F11 button at the same time

Go into Paint and press Ctrl and V at the same time to paste your screenshot

Or Go into your Screenshots folder to find your pictures