How to screenshot on a PC

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is the easiest way that you can screenshot your screen on a PC.

Screenshotting your PC’s screen is a pretty vital skill to know, and will come in handy a lot more often than you would expect.

Whether you’re sending someone a picture of a restaurant booking or wanting to keep some receipts stored safely in your Pictures folder, it’s worthwhile knowing the simplest way to capture what’s on your screen.

Keep reading to find out the easiest way to screenshot on your desktop PC.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Click on the PrintScreen button on your keyboard
  • Or click on the Windows and F11 button at the same time
  • Go into Paint and press Ctrl and V at the same time to paste your screenshot
  • Or Go into your Screenshots folder to find your pictures

  1. Step
    1

    Click on the PrintScreen button on your keyboard

    Depending on your keyboard, you may have a Print Screen button. Clicking on the Print Screen button will take a screenshot of your entire screen and will save the image to your computertorage. After clicking this button, you can copy your screenshot into an application, such as Paint. Press the PrintScreen button on your keyboard to take a screenshot

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the Windows and F11 button at the same time

    Another method of taking a screenshot is to click the Windows and F11 buttons at the same time. This option is more accessible, as not every keyboard has a Print Screen button. This method will also take a full image of your entire screen, but it will save it to your Screenshots folder instead, meaning you won’t need to copy and paste it into another application. Press the Windows and F11 button at the same time to take a screenshot

  3. Step
    3

    Go into Paint and press Ctrl and V at the same time to paste your screenshot

    If you used the first option (using the PrintScreen button) then you can paste your screenshot into a document, file or application. Paint is very easy to use and can be opened via the Windows search bar. Once in paint, click the Ctrl and V buttons at the same time, then edit the picture as you see fit and save it under your preferred file name. Go into Paint and click Ctrl V to paste your screenshot

  4. Step
    4

    Go into your Screenshots folder to find your pictures

    If you used the second method (clicking the Windows and F11 buttons at the same time) then your screenshot will be automatically saved onto your PC. You can find your pictures in the Screenshots folder, which is in the Pictures folder. Go into your Picture Folder and then go into the Screenshots folder to access pictures

FAQs

Can I take a screenshot of a specific part of my screen?

Yes, you can take a snippet of a section of your screen using the Snipping Tool. You can open this up by clicking on the Windows button and then typing Snipping Tool into the bar, then decide what section of your screen you want to screenshot.

Can I take a screenshot of two monitors at once?

If you have an external monitor set up to your PC, when you take a screenshot it will be of both the first and second monitor.

