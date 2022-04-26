How to screen mirror iPhone to TV with AirPlay

Your iPhone is more connected to your living room set-up than ever, to the point where it’s now possible to mirror what’s on your iPhone screen to your TV.

Provided you have a compatible TV, you can precisely replicate what’s on your iPhone on your AirPlay 2-compatible television set.

It’s a great way to show something that’s on your phone to a wider audience. Here’s how to do it.

What we used

We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods should work with the iPhone 5S onwards.

We used an LG OLED55CX TV, but you’ll need to check with your TV manufacturer whether your particular internet-connected TV set is compatible.

The Short Version

Connect to the same network

Open Control Centre

Select TV

Enter AirPlay code

1 Connect to the same Wi-Fi network The first step is to ensure that your TV and your iPhone are connected to the same network.



In your TV’s case, that can be via Wi-Fi or a physical wire to your Wi-Fi router. To find which network your phone is connected to, open the Settings app (look for the cog icon) and the Wi-Fi options should be directly under Aeroplane Mode. You’ll then see the screen captured below. Step

2 Open Control Centre Once both the TV and phone are on the same network, exit out of the Settings apps and swipe down from the top right-hand corner of your iPhone’s homescreen to bring down Control Centre.



Tap the Screen Mirroring button, which is an icon resembling two overlapping screens. This icon sits between the brightness slider and the rotation lock. Step

3 Select TV Select your TV from the ensuing list. Your iPhone should now mirror on your TV. Step

4 Enter AirPlay code When prompted, enter the four digit AirPlay code that appears on your TV into your iPhone and you’re done.