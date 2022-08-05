How to scan documents with your iPhone

It can be really difficult to keep track of all your documents, especially when they are in paper form.

Fortunately, the iPhone has a handy feature that allows you to scan your documents without any fuss, giving you what looks like a PDF of your files and documents.

Keep reading to find out the easiest way to scan your documents on an iPhone.

What we used

We used an iPhone 13 Pro running iOS 15

The Short Version

Open your Notes app

Click on Notes

Press New Note

Click the Camera button

Click Scan Documents

Hover your phone over the document

Check your image

Press Done

Tap Save

Step

1 Open your Notes app Unlock your iPhone and open the Notes app to start the process. Step

2 Click on Notes Click on your Notes. You need to select the iCloud subsection or the On My iPhone subsection for it to work – it won’t work for Notes under Gmail. Step

3 Press New Note Click on the button that starts a new Note. It sits in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen and looks like a pencil writing on paper. Step

4 Click the Camera button Once in a new note, click on the Camera button. It sits in the navigation menu above the keyboard. Step

5 Click Scan Documents When you click on the Camera button, you will be presented with a drop-down menu. Out of those choices, click on the Scan Documents button. Step

6 Hover your phone over the document Find the document you want to scan and hover your camera over it. You will want to position it so you can see the whole page, and try and do the scan in a space that has natural lighting so as not to obscure the text. Step

7 Check your image Click on the small image on the lower left-hand side of the screen to check your image and see if it’s scanned the correct information and it looks clear. Step

8 Press Done Once you are happy with the image and the text on the screen, click the Done button. Step

9 Tap Save Click the Save button to save your scanned document. It will then appear in the new Note you created at the start of the process.