How to scan documents with your iPhone

It can be really difficult to keep track of all your documents, especially when they are in paper form.

Fortunately, the iPhone has a handy feature that allows you to scan your documents without any fuss, giving you what looks like a PDF of your files and documents.

Keep reading to find out the easiest way to scan your documents on an iPhone.

  • Open your Notes app
  • Click on Notes
  • Press New Note
  • Click the Camera button
  • Click Scan Documents
  • Hover your phone over the document
  • Check your image
  • Press Done
  • Tap Save

  1. Step
    1

    Open your Notes app

    Unlock your iPhone and open the Notes app to start the process. The Notes app on my iPhone

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Notes

    Click on your Notes. You need to select the iCloud subsection or the On My iPhone subsection for it to work – it won’t work for Notes under Gmail.The Notes app in my iPhone

  3. Step
    3

    Press New Note

    Click on the button that starts a new Note. It sits in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen and looks like a pencil writing on paper. The New Note button on iPhone

  4. Step
    4

    Click the Camera button

    Once in a new note, click on the Camera button. It sits in the navigation menu above the keyboard. The camera button on Notes iPhone

  5. Step
    5

    Click Scan Documents

    When you click on the Camera button, you will be presented with a drop-down menu. Out of those choices, click on the Scan Documents button. The Scan Documents button in Notes app

  6. Step
    6

    Hover your phone over the document

    Find the document you want to scan and hover your camera over it. You will want to position it so you can see the whole page, and try and do the scan in a space that has natural lighting so as not to obscure the text. The scanned document on iPhone

  7. Step
    7

    Check your image

    Click on the small image on the lower left-hand side of the screen to check your image and see if it’s scanned the correct information and it looks clear. The selection button on Scan Docuemnts

  8. Step
    8

    Press Done

    Once you are happy with the image and the text on the screen, click the Done button. The example of the scanned doc in iPhone

  9. Step
    9

    Tap Save

    Click the Save button to save your scanned document. It will then appear in the new Note you created at the start of the process. The save button on scanned docs on iPhone

FAQs

Can I scan multiple documents?

While you can’t scan multiple documents at once, you can scan documents in quick succession, making it easy to scan a book or a lot of paperwork.

Can I scan documents on any iPhone?

Your iPhone needs to be running on iOS 11 or later to support the scan documents feature.

