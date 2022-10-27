How to save a transparent background in Photoshop

So you’ve put all the effort into removing a background in Photoshop, but no matter what you do, the file saves with a white background. We’ve created this guide to show you how to prevent this from happening.

If you find your images refuse to save with a transparent background, it’s likely that you’re exporting with the wrong file type.

JPG is one of the most popular file formats for photography, but it doesn’t support transparency. This means that, if you do try to save your transparent images as JPGs, you’ll find your editing software will fill in the blank with a solid white or black fill automatically.

The easiest way to avoid this issue is to export your file as a PNG, though there are a number of formats available that support transparent backgrounds.

Read on to learn how to save your images as transparent PNGs, or scroll to the bottom of this guide to find out more about the other options available to you.

What you’ll need:

Adobe Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Click File Hover over Export Click Export As… Make sure the Transparency box is ticked Hit Export Save the file