How to save a GIF from Twitter

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Twitter is a site overflowing with GIFs, making it a little baffling the company would make it so hard for users to save them. 

If you’re looking to share a GIF with other Twitter users, the app’s Tweet GIF feature allows you to post your own Tweet with the GIF. However, downloading them to share on iMessage, WhatsApp, Facebook and other apps and websites is a little trickier. 

Thankfully, a handful of third-party websites and apps have some to the rescue. Follow the steps below to learn how to download and edit GIFs from Twitter. 

How to save a gif from Twitter 

GIFs have been a thing on Twitter for almost a decade, so you’d be forgiven for thinking the app would have introduced a way to save them by now. 

Sadly, Twitter hasn’t gotten around to adding the feature, so you’ll need to call on the help of third-party websites if you want to download GIFs to your desktop or phone. While there are a handful of apps that make it possible to download GIFs from the mobile app in one process, you’ll actually need to use two different free sites to do the same on your desktop. 

Thankfully, it’s still a pretty quick process – and it introduces some handy customisation features on the way! 

What’ll you’ll need: 

The Short Version: 

  1. Find the GIF you want to save on Twitter and copy the link
  2. Paste the link into Twitter Video Downloader and save it as a video 
  3. Head to EZGIF to upload the video 
  4. Make adjustments you want to make to the video 
  5. Save it as a GIF 

How to save a GIF from Twitter

  1. Step
    1

    Find the GIF you want to save on Twitter

    How to save GIFs from Twitter

  2. Step
    2

    Click the Share icon below the tweet

    How to save GIFs from Twitter

  3. Step
    3

    How to save GIFs from Twitter

  4. Step
    4

    Head over to Twitter Video Downloader

    How to save GIFs from Twitter

  5. Step
    5

    Click Ctrl and V to paste the tweet into the white box

    How to save GIFs from Twitter

  6. Step
    6

    Click Download to generate a video

    How to save GIFs from Twitter

  7. Step
    7

    Right click Download Video

    How to save GIFs from Twitter

  8. Step
    8

    How to save GIFs from Twitter

  9. Step
    9

    Name your file and select a location

    How to save GIFs from Twitter

  10. Step
    10

    Click Save to save it as a video

    You can keep it as it is or follow the steps below to convert it back into a GIF to share it that way
    How to save GIFs from Twitter

  11. Step
    11

    Next head to EZGIF’s video to GIF converter

    How to save GIFs from Twitter

  12. Step
    12

    Click Choose File

    How to save GIFs from Twitter

  13. Step
    13

    Select your video file

    How to save GIFs from Twitter

  14. Step
    14

    Click Open

    How to save GIFs from Twitter

  15. Step
    15

    Make adjustments

    Here you can make any adjustments to your GIF, such as cropping, rotating or adding subtitles. You can skip this step if you don’t have any changes to make
    How to save GIFs from Twitter

  16. Step
    16

    Scroll down and click Convert to GIF

    How to save GIFs from Twitter

  17. Step
    17

    Scroll down again and right click Save

    How to save GIFs from Twitter

  18. Step
    18

    How to save GIFs from Twitter

  19. Step
    19

    Name your GIF and select a location

    How to save GIFs from Twitter

  20. Step
    20

    Click Save to save your GIF

    You should now be able to find your GIF on your desktop, in your downloads or wherever you chose to save it!
    How to save GIFs from Twitter

Troubleshooting

Can I save a GIF from Twitter in the app? 

There is currently no direct way to save a GIF within the Twitter app. 

How do I save a GIF from Twitter on my phone?

Like the sites above, third-party mobile apps exist that make it possible to download GIFs from your phone. Popular examples for iOS and Android include GIFwrapped and Tweet2GIF.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.