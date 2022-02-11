How to save a GIF from Twitter
Twitter is a site overflowing with GIFs, making it a little baffling the company would make it so hard for users to save them.
If you’re looking to share a GIF with other Twitter users, the app’s Tweet GIF feature allows you to post your own Tweet with the GIF. However, downloading them to share on iMessage, WhatsApp, Facebook and other apps and websites is a little trickier.
Thankfully, a handful of third-party websites and apps have some to the rescue. Follow the steps below to learn how to download and edit GIFs from Twitter.
How to save a gif from Twitter
GIFs have been a thing on Twitter for almost a decade, so you’d be forgiven for thinking the app would have introduced a way to save them by now.
Sadly, Twitter hasn’t gotten around to adding the feature, so you’ll need to call on the help of third-party websites if you want to download GIFs to your desktop or phone. While there are a handful of apps that make it possible to download GIFs from the mobile app in one process, you’ll actually need to use two different free sites to do the same on your desktop.
Thankfully, it’s still a pretty quick process – and it introduces some handy customisation features on the way!
What’ll you’ll need:
- A device to access Twitter.com
- Twitter Video Downloader
- EZGIF
The Short Version:
- Find the GIF you want to save on Twitter and copy the link
- Paste the link into Twitter Video Downloader and save it as a video
- Head to EZGIF to upload the video
- Make adjustments you want to make to the video
- Save it as a GIF
How to save a GIF from Twitter
Step
1
Find the GIF you want to save on Twitter
Step
2
Click the Share icon below the tweet
Step
3
Click Copy Link to Tweet
Step
4
Head over to Twitter Video Downloader
Step
5
Click Ctrl and V to paste the tweet into the white box
Step
6
Click Download to generate a video
Step
7
Right click Download Video
Step
8
Click Save Link As
Step
9
Name your file and select a location
Step
10
Click Save to save it as a video
You can keep it as it is or follow the steps below to convert it back into a GIF to share it that way
Step
11
Next head to EZGIF’s video to GIF converter
Step
12
Click Choose File
Step
13
Select your video file
Step
14
Click Open
Step
15
Make adjustments
Here you can make any adjustments to your GIF, such as cropping, rotating or adding subtitles. You can skip this step if you don’t have any changes to make
Step
16
Scroll down and click Convert to GIF
Step
17
Scroll down again and right click Save
Step
18
Click Save Link As
Step
19
Name your GIF and select a location
Step
20
Click Save to save your GIF
You should now be able to find your GIF on your desktop, in your downloads or wherever you chose to save it!
You might like…
Troubleshooting
There is currently no direct way to save a GIF within the Twitter app.
Like the sites above, third-party mobile apps exist that make it possible to download GIFs from your phone. Popular examples for iOS and Android include GIFwrapped and Tweet2GIF.