Twitter is a site overflowing with GIFs, making it a little baffling the company would make it so hard for users to save them.

If you’re looking to share a GIF with other Twitter users, the app’s Tweet GIF feature allows you to post your own Tweet with the GIF. However, downloading them to share on iMessage, WhatsApp, Facebook and other apps and websites is a little trickier.

Thankfully, a handful of third-party websites and apps have some to the rescue. Follow the steps below to learn how to download and edit GIFs from Twitter.

How to save a gif from Twitter

GIFs have been a thing on Twitter for almost a decade, so you’d be forgiven for thinking the app would have introduced a way to save them by now.

Sadly, Twitter hasn’t gotten around to adding the feature, so you’ll need to call on the help of third-party websites if you want to download GIFs to your desktop or phone. While there are a handful of apps that make it possible to download GIFs from the mobile app in one process, you’ll actually need to use two different free sites to do the same on your desktop.

Thankfully, it’s still a pretty quick process – and it introduces some handy customisation features on the way!

What’ll you’ll need:

The Short Version:

Find the GIF you want to save on Twitter and copy the link Paste the link into Twitter Video Downloader and save it as a video Head to EZGIF to upload the video Make adjustments you want to make to the video Save it as a GIF

How to save a GIF from Twitter Step

1 Find the GIF you want to save on Twitter Step

2 Click the Share icon below the tweet Step

3 Click Copy Link to Tweet Step

4 Head over to Twitter Video Downloader Step

5 Click Ctrl and V to paste the tweet into the white box Step

6 Click Download to generate a video Step

7 Right click Download Video Step

8 Click Save Link As Step

9 Name your file and select a location Step

10 Click Save to save it as a video You can keep it as it is or follow the steps below to convert it back into a GIF to share it that way

Step

11 Next head to EZGIF’s video to GIF converter Step

12 Click Choose File Step

13 Select your video file Step

14 Click Open Step

15 Make adjustments Here you can make any adjustments to your GIF, such as cropping, rotating or adding subtitles. You can skip this step if you don’t have any changes to make

Step

16 Scroll down and click Convert to GIF Step

17 Scroll down again and right click Save Step

18 Click Save Link As Step

19 Name your GIF and select a location Step

20 Click Save to save your GIF You should now be able to find your GIF on your desktop, in your downloads or wherever you chose to save it!

