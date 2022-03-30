Have you forgotten your Apple ID password, or encountered a security issue that means you’d like to change it? Thankfully, it’s not difficult to reset your Apple ID password.

Your Apple ID password is quite possibly the most important password in the day to day life of your average iPhone user. It’s at the heart of everything you do on your iPhone.

From time to time you may need or feel impelled to reset that Apple ID password and provide a new one. Here’s our guide on how to reset your Apple ID password.

What we used

We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iPhone

The Short Version

Go to Settings

Enter Password & Security

Change your password

Step

1 Go to Settings First things first, open up the Settings app and tap on your Apple ID (your picture and name at the top of the screen). Step

2 Enter Password & Security Tap Password & Security, which should be the second option down on the Apple ID list. Step

3 Change Password Tap the blue Change Password text at the very top of the Password & Security screen. Step

4 Enter iPhone passcode Enter your alphanumerical iPhone passcode when asked. Step

5 Create new password Now type in your new password in the New and Verify fields, then tap the Change button in the top right corner.