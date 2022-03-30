 large image

How to reset your Apple ID password

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Have you forgotten your Apple ID password, or encountered a security issue that means you’d like to change it? Thankfully, it’s not difficult to reset your Apple ID password.

Your Apple ID password is quite possibly the most important password in the day to day life of your average iPhone user. It’s at the heart of everything you do on your iPhone.

From time to time you may need or feel impelled to reset that Apple ID password and provide a new one. Here’s our guide on how to reset your Apple ID password.

What we used

  • We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iPhone

The Short Version

  • Go to Settings
  • Enter Password & Security
  • Change your password

  1. Step
    1

    Go to Settings

    First things first, open up the Settings app and tap on your Apple ID (your picture and name at the top of the screen).Apple ID change password Settings

  2. Step
    2

    Enter Password & Security

    Tap Password & Security, which should be the second option down on the Apple ID list.iOS change password security

  3. Step
    3

    Change Password

    Tap the blue Change Password text at the very top of the Password & Security screen.iOS password & security change password

  4. Step
    4

    Enter iPhone passcode

    Enter your alphanumerical iPhone passcode when asked.iPhone passcode password change

  5. Step
    5

    Create new password

    Now type in your new password in the New and Verify fields, then tap the Change button in the top right corner.iOS change password new

FAQs

Why is my new password not being accepted?

Your password must be 8 characters long, and include a number, an uppercase letter, and a lowercase letter.

Do I need to change my Apple ID password often?

There’s no need to change your Apple ID password unless you have reason to suspect that it’s been compromised.

