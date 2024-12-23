How to perform a soft reset on a SmartThings V3 or Aeotec hub

The SmartThings V3 hub, which is now sold as the Aeotec Smart Home Hub, is the device that allows you to directly control Zigbee, Z-Wave, Thread and Matter devices. As such, it’s an essential part of many SmartThings installations.

Things can go wrong with the hub, and it can drop offline, often after an attempted firmware update fails. If the hub is appearing offline, the general recommendation is to perform a full factory reset, which puts the hub back to its default settings but wipes all device connections and network settings.

However, there is also a soft reset setting which will wipe any Wi-Fi settings on the hub, but it will keep device connections. This can be a better option and involves less risk and hassle than a full factory reset.

The short version

Unplug the power and connect an Ethernet cable

Press the reset button and connect power

Check your app