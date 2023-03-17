How to replace the joystick caps on the DualSense Edge

If you’re the lucky owner of a DualSense Edge controller then you are likely already aware of how customisable it is.

One of the biggest changes, when compared to the vanilla DualSense controller, is the chance to remove and replace the joystick caps using the three caps included in the case.

We’re going to be breaking down how you can remove and replace these caps in a simple step-by-step process so you can make the most out of your DualSense Edge controller straight out of the box.

What you’ll need:

A DualSense Edge controller

The Short Version

Gently pull up the joystick cap until you hear a click

Once it has disconnected, gently remove it from the controller

Pick a new joystick cap

Align the new joystick cap with the controller

Push down gently until you hear a click