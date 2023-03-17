How to replace the joystick caps on the DualSense Edge
If you’re the lucky owner of a DualSense Edge controller then you are likely already aware of how customisable it is.
One of the biggest changes, when compared to the vanilla DualSense controller, is the chance to remove and replace the joystick caps using the three caps included in the case.
We’re going to be breaking down how you can remove and replace these caps in a simple step-by-step process so you can make the most out of your DualSense Edge controller straight out of the box.
What you’ll need:
- A DualSense Edge controller
The Short Version
- Gently pull up the joystick cap until you hear a click
- Once it has disconnected, gently remove it from the controller
- Pick a new joystick cap
- Align the new joystick cap with the controller
- Push down gently until you hear a click
Step
1
Gently pull up the joystick cap until you hear a click
Take your DualSense controller in your hand and gently pull up on the joystick cap until you hear a clicking noise. You will want to use some force but it should not feel like you are doing any damage to the controller.
Step
2
Once it has disconnected, gently remove it from the controller
Once you hear the click, you can slide it away from the controller.
Step
3
Pick a new joystick cap
From the three joystick caps included with the DualSense Edge, pick a new cap.
Step
4
Align the new joystick cap with the controller
Pick up your new cap and line up the bottom of the cap with the joystick module.
Step
5
Push down gently until you hear a click
You will want to apply some force to connect the joystick cap to the controller. Again, it should not feel like you are about to break the controller, although you will need to apply a little bit of force.
Step
6
Repeat these steps on the second joystick cap
Once you have successfully removed and added a new joystick cap, you can repeat these steps and do the same to the second joystick on the controller. This can be done as many times as you want.
Troubleshooting
The DualSense Edge comes with three joystick cap options including normal, low and high-dome variations.
Yes, you can check out our explainer here to find out how to replace the joystick modules.