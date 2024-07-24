Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to remove the torch icon from the iPhone Lock Screen

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Have you ever accidentally pressed the torch shortcut on your iPhone and unintentionally lit up an entire room? Afterwards wishing that pesky icon wasn’t there?

While Apple has previously restricted those two Lock Screen shortcuts to the camera and torch, things are very different in iOS 18 – which is now available in a public beta.

In iOS 18 you can change the shortcuts, remove one or ditch them both completely. If you have the publically available beta of iOS 18 installed on your iPhone and want to know how to tweak the shortcuts, the following steps will help.

As with any feature included in an iOS beta, they are subject to change and Apple could tweak the below process or even change it completely before the final version of iOS 18 releases.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Press down on the lock screen
  • Tap Customise
  • Tap Lock Screen
  • Remove Torch
  • Tap + to replace
  • Select a replacement

  1. Step
    1

    Ensure you’re running iOS 18

    This feature is only available if your iPhone runs the iOS 18 public (or developer) beta. If you’ve already installed this then move on to Step 2. For everyone else, you can find a guide on how to install iOS 18 here.Check you're running iOS 18

  2. Step
    2

    Press down on the Lock Screen

    To begin, press down on the Lock Screen until an editing screen appears.lock screen ios 18

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Customise

    Tap the large Customise button to begin editing the Lock Screen.tap the customise button ios 18

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Lock Screen

    You’ll now get a choice between the Lock Screen and the Home Screen. For this, we’ll choose Lock Screen.Pick between lock screen and home screen

  5. Step
    5

    Remove Torch

    Apple has added the ability to edit, customise and even remove the two shortcut options on the Lock Screen in iOS 18. To remove the Torch or Camera shortcut, tap the minus icon above the shortcut.Delete the torch ios18

  6. Step
    6

    Tap + to replace

    You can leave the space blank, or tap the + icon to select a replacement.tap the plus icon to change shortcut

  7. Step
    7

    Select a replacement

    Once you’ve pressed the + arrow, you’ll see a selection of options that can be added as a shortcut. Next, just press Done to save the Lock Screen.select an alternative icon

Troubleshooting

Can you remove both shortcuts completely?

Yes! If you tap the minus icon on both the Camera and Torch shortcuts and press Done, both will be removed.

