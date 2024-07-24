How to remove the torch icon from the iPhone Lock Screen

Have you ever accidentally pressed the torch shortcut on your iPhone and unintentionally lit up an entire room? Afterwards wishing that pesky icon wasn’t there?

While Apple has previously restricted those two Lock Screen shortcuts to the camera and torch, things are very different in iOS 18 – which is now available in a public beta.

In iOS 18 you can change the shortcuts, remove one or ditch them both completely. If you have the publically available beta of iOS 18 installed on your iPhone and want to know how to tweak the shortcuts, the following steps will help.

As with any feature included in an iOS beta, they are subject to change and Apple could tweak the below process or even change it completely before the final version of iOS 18 releases.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone – we used the iPhone 15 Pro – running iOS 18

1 Ensure you’re running iOS 18 This feature is only available if your iPhone runs the iOS 18 public (or developer) beta. If you’ve already installed this then move on to Step 2. For everyone else, you can find a guide on how to install iOS 18 here. Step

2 Press down on the Lock Screen To begin, press down on the Lock Screen until an editing screen appears. Step

3 Tap Customise Tap the large Customise button to begin editing the Lock Screen. Step

4 Tap Lock Screen You’ll now get a choice between the Lock Screen and the Home Screen. For this, we’ll choose Lock Screen. Step

5 Remove Torch Apple has added the ability to edit, customise and even remove the two shortcut options on the Lock Screen in iOS 18. To remove the Torch or Camera shortcut, tap the minus icon above the shortcut. Step

6 Tap + to replace You can leave the space blank, or tap the + icon to select a replacement. Step

7 Select a replacement Once you’ve pressed the + arrow, you’ll see a selection of options that can be added as a shortcut. Next, just press Done to save the Lock Screen.