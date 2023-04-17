How to redeem a product code on Steam

Steam codes are one of the best ways to add to your library or gift games to friends. But how exactly do you redeem them?

Steam is one of the largest PC gaming platforms on the market, with the Steam Deck taking full advantage of its vast array of titles.

One feature you may not be familiar with is the ability to redeem codes within the platform. These can be gifted by friends or found online for a more affordable price, making it a great way to bulk out your library.

That’s why we’re going to be running through a simple step-by-step guide on how to redeem product codes on Steam so you can start playing new games right away.

What you’ll need:

A Steam account

The Short Version

Launch Steam

Click on Games

Click on Activate a Product on Steam

Click Next

Click I Agree

Enter your Product code

Step

1 Launch Steam Launch the Steam app on your laptop or PC and make sure you are logged into the account you want to redeem this code in. Step

2 Click on Games Go to the very top menu in the left-hand corner of the screen and click on the Games header. Step

3 Click on Activate a Product on Steam From the drop-down menu presented, click on Activate a Product on Steam. Step

4 Click Next You will be presented with a new text box. Click on Next. Step

5 Click I Agree There are terms and conditions associated with redeeming a code on Steam, we recommend you read it through to understand the stipulations involved. Once you have read it through, click on I Agree. Step

6 Enter your Product code You can now enter your product code. It will be a 16-digit code and once it has been accepted, you will be able to download the product.