 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to redeem a product code on Steam

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Steam codes are one of the best ways to add to your library or gift games to friends. But how exactly do you redeem them?

Steam is one of the largest PC gaming platforms on the market, with the Steam Deck taking full advantage of its vast array of titles. 

One feature you may not be familiar with is the ability to redeem codes within the platform. These can be gifted by friends or found online for a more affordable price, making it a great way to bulk out your library. 

That’s why we’re going to be running through a simple step-by-step guide on how to redeem product codes on Steam so you can start playing new games right away. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A Steam account

The Short Version 

  • Launch Steam
  • Click on Games
  • Click on Activate a Product on Steam
  • Click Next
  • Click I Agree
  • Enter your Product code

  1. Step
    1

    Launch Steam

    Launch the Steam app on your laptop or PC and make sure you are logged into the account you want to redeem this code in. Launch the Steam app

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Games

    Go to the very top menu in the left-hand corner of the screen and click on the Games header. Click on Games

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Activate a Product on Steam

    From the drop-down menu presented, click on Activate a Product on Steam. Click on Activate

  4. Step
    4

    Click Next

    You will be presented with a new text box. Click on Next.Click on Next

  5. Step
    5

    Click I Agree

    There are terms and conditions associated with redeeming a code on Steam, we recommend you read it through to understand the stipulations involved. Once you have read it through, click on I Agree. Press I Agree

  6. Step
    6

    Enter your Product code

    You can now enter your product code. It will be a 16-digit code and once it has been accepted, you will be able to download the product. Enter the code

Troubleshooting

Do Steam codes expire?

Steam codes never expire, however, if you are sent a Steam code as a gift from a friend or family member, you will have 30 days to accept it.

What are Steam Codes?

Steam Codes work in a similar way to gift certificates and can give you access to different products, like games and DLC.

You might like…

How to mute your PS5 controller microphone

How to mute your PS5 controller microphone

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
How to find your screenshots and video clips on PS5

How to find your screenshots and video clips on PS5

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
How to replace the joystick caps on the DualSense Edge

How to replace the joystick caps on the DualSense Edge

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
How to check how many hours you’ve played games on a PS5 for

How to check how many hours you’ve played games on a PS5 for

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
How to remove back buttons on the DualSense Edge

How to remove back buttons on the DualSense Edge

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
How to appear offline on PS5

How to appear offline on PS5

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.