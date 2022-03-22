How to recover deleted messages on the iPhone

Have you just deleted an important text message? Here’s how to recover deleted messages on your iPhone.

Unlike many other Apple apps, there is no ‘recently deleted’ or rubbish bin function in the Messages app. This means that once a message is gone, it’s gone.

There is a way to recover a deleted message though, courtesy of iCloud, but it’s quite an extreme method. Thanks to Apple’s automatic backup facility, there’s a fair chance you won’t lose your message forever, but you will need to wipe and restore your iPhone.

What we used

We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iPhone

The Short Version

Open Apple ID in Settings

Check your iCloud backups

Factory reset and restore your iPhone

1 Open Apple ID in Settings If you’ve acted fast on that deleted message, the chances are your last iCloud backup took place before the deletion.



To check, first open Settings, tap your Apple ID picture. Step

2 Check your iCloud backups Now go to iCloud > Manage Storage > Backups. Tap on your iPhone and check the date of the back-ups stored for your device. Step

3 Factory reset and restore your iPhone Assuming the backup happened before you deleted the message, the next step is to wipe and restore your iPhone from iCloud. Follow our guide on How to factory reset and restore an iPhone, making sure to select the backup from before your text was deleted.