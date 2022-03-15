Recording the screen on your iPad can be a great way to capture, catalogue, and illustrate a point of interest. It’s also a great way to troubleshoot when you encounter an issue.

Thankfully, Apple has made it extremely easy to record your screen on iPad. It’s built right into iOS.

Here, then, is how to record the screen on an iPad.

What we used

We used the iPad Pro (2018), but we’ll go through the methods for any iPad

The Short Version

Add Screen Recording to Control Centre

Open Control Centre

Press Record

Stop recording

Include sounds in your recording

1 Add Screen Recording to Control Centre Head into the Settings app and select Control Centre. Scroll down until you see Screen Recording, then tap the little green ‘+’ symbol. Step

2 Open Control Centre Drag down from the top right corner of your iPad’s screen to bring down Control Centre. You’ll see that a Record toggle has been added to the bottom row. Step

3 Press Record Press the Record button in Control Centre, and you’ll see a 3-second countdown. Use this opportunity to quit out and bring up whatever you want to record. You’ll see a red record icon appear in the top right corner to indicate you’re recording. Step

4 Stop recording Either bring down Control Centre and tap the Record button again, or tap on the Record icon in the top right corner, followed by Stop when prompted. Step

5 Include sounds in you To include sounds with your screen recording, bring down the Control Centre screen, then tap and hold on the Screen Recording button. Now tap the Microphone button to turn your iPad’s mic on, followed by Start Recording to kick off the three second countdown and navigate to the section you wish to record.