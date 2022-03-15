 large image

How to record the screen on an iPad

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Recording the screen on your iPad can be a great way to capture, catalogue, and illustrate a point of interest. It’s also a great way to troubleshoot when you encounter an issue.

Thankfully, Apple has made it extremely easy to record your screen on iPad. It’s built right into iOS.

Here, then, is how to record the screen on an iPad.

What we used

  • We used the iPad Pro (2018), but we’ll go through the methods for any iPad

The Short Version

  • Add Screen Recording to Control Centre
  • Open Control Centre
  • Press Record
  • Stop recording
  • Include sounds in your recording

  1. Step
    1

    Add Screen Recording to Control Centre

    Head into the Settings app and select Control Centre. Scroll down until you see Screen Recording, then tap the little green ‘+’ symbol.

  2. Step
    2

    Open Control Centre

    Drag down from the top right corner of your iPad’s screen to bring down Control Centre. You’ll see that a Record toggle has been added to the bottom row.

  3. Step
    3

    Press Record

    Press the Record button in Control Centre, and you’ll see a 3-second countdown. Use this opportunity to quit out and bring up whatever you want to record. You’ll see a red record icon appear in the top right corner to indicate you’re recording.

  4. Step
    4

    Stop recording

    Either bring down Control Centre and tap the Record button again, or tap on the Record icon in the top right corner, followed by Stop when prompted.

  5. Step
    5

    Include sounds in you

    To include sounds with your screen recording, bring down the Control Centre screen, then tap and hold on the Screen Recording button. Now tap the Microphone button to turn your iPad’s mic on, followed by Start Recording to kick off the three second countdown and navigate to the section you wish to record.iPad screen recording iOS add sound

FAQs

What’s the red icon at the top right of the screen?

The red icon indicates that your screen is currently being recorded. It’s also a shortcut to stopping your recording, so just press it when you’re ready to wrap up.

Where can I find my screen recordings?

All screen recordings will be saved to the Photos app, where they can be viewed, edited, and shared like any other video you capture on your iPad.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

