 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to record a phone call on an iPhone

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Being able to record a phone call on your iPhone can be an incredibly useful thing to do, particularly if you’re a journalist or someone who has to conduct regular interviews as part of your job.

Apple does not make such a facility available through iOS by default, however, and nor does it grant third parties direct access to the microphone or integrated Phone app. Given its tough stance on privacy, that’s perhaps understandable.

Assuming it’s legal in your territory, and with the recommended proviso that you’ve obtained consent from the other party, there is a limited work-around for this.

What we used

  • We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iPhone.
  • We used the third party TapeACall app, which is free to download from the App Store. You’ll have to sign up to a subscription if you want unlimited call recording.

The Short Version

  • Check your operator and download a three-way call app
  • Set up your three-way call app
  • Record calls using your three-way call app

  1. Step
    1

    Check your operator and download a three-way call app

    There are third party apps on the app store that set up a third line for any one-to-one call, and then use that line to record calls. However, you’ll have to check that your network operator that they – as well as your specific calling plan – supports this feature.

    Note that the app itself will likely cost you a subscription fee. We used TapeACall for the purposes of this guide, but other apps include Call Recorder Pro and ACR Call Recorder, among others.TapeACall iPhone call record app

  2. Step
    2

    Set up your three-way call app

    Assuming all this is the case, downloaded and sign up for the app in question. In the case of TapeACall this will require inputting your phone number, choosing a local ‘second line’ number for recording purposes, and granting access to your contacts (the app will set up a new contact for the aforementioned second number).TapeACall app call record

  3. Step
    3

    Step 3: Record calls using your three-way call app

    When you receive an incoming call, answer it as usual. Now exit to the home screen by dragging up or hitting the home button on your iPhone. Your call will continue in the background.

    Open the recording app and hit the Record button and any other buttons required by the app. TapeACall requires you to tap an additional Call access number button to bring in that secondary line for a conference call, for example.

    Now tap the merge call button on the Phone call screen. Your call should now be recording.

    Recording outgoing calls is generally a little simpler. In TapeACall it requires you to open the app and tap to start a recording before making your call through the Phone app as usual.TapeACall call record iPhone

FAQs

Why doesn’t the merge call button appear?

network or call plan doesn’t support three-way calling. Contact your operator for advice on this.

What do I do if this method doesn’t work?

Not everyone can make use of this method. In a pinch, there’s always the brute force method of placing your call on speakerphone (audio > Speaker) and using a second phone with a basic recording app (such as Apple’s default Voice Memos) to record the audio.

You might like…

How to turn off Find My iPhone

How to turn off Find My iPhone

Jon Mundy 1 second ago
How to transfer data from iPhone to iPhone

How to transfer data from iPhone to iPhone

Jon Mundy 6 days ago
How to take a screenshot on an iPhone

How to take a screenshot on an iPhone

Jon Mundy 1 week ago
How to delete contacts on an iPhone

How to delete contacts on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to join Twitter Spaces

How to join Twitter Spaces

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
How to Screen Record on an iPhone

How to Screen Record on an iPhone

Jon Mundy 1 week ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.