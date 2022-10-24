 large image

How to quickly batch edit multiple photos on iOS

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is the easiest way to batch-edit photos in iOS 16.

The iOS 16 upgrade has brought in a lot of new features, including the ability to batch-edit photos. This allows users to edit a photo from their Photos and then replicate that edit on a batch of other pictures, meaning you won’t need to manually select and edit each one.

This feature is exclusive to iOS 16, so anyone running on iOS 15 or earlier won’t have access to this feature, as well as anyone who cannot upgrade to iOS 16, which includes iPhones released before the iPhone SE (2nd gen).

If you want to learn how to batch-edit pictures on your iPhone in just a few simple steps, make sure you keep reading.

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone SE (2nd gen) or later running iOS 16

The Short Version 

  • Open the Camera app
  • Open the Album you want to work in
  • Select the photo you want to edit
  • Click Edit
  • Edit the photo
  • Click Done
  • Press the hamburger menu
  • Click Copy Edits
  • Press Select
  • Press Select All
  • Tap on the hamburger menu
  • Click Paste Edits
  • View your pictures

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Camera app

    Unlock your device and open up the Camera app to start the process. Camera app in iOS 16

  2. Step
    2

    Open the Album you want to work with

    You can use this feature in any Album. If you want to edit a specific batch of photos, we recommend putting them in a separate Album to make the process easier. Select Album iOS 16

  3. Step
    3

    Select the photo you want to edit

    Select the first photo you want to edit.Select images iOS 16

  4. Step
    4

    Click Edit

    Click the Edit button, it’s blue and in the right corner at the top of the screen. Press the Edit button

  5. Step
    5

    Edit the photo

    Edit the photo as much as you want. Edit the image

  6. Step
    6

    Click Done

    Once you are happy with your edits, click the Done button at the bottom of the screen. Edit the photo in iOS

  7. Step
    7

    Press the hamburger menu

    When you have pressed done, click on the hamburger menu. It looks like three small white dots in a line within a circle. Press the hamburger menu

  8. Step
    8

    Click Copy Edits

    From the drop-down menu presented, click on the button called Copy Edits. Click Copy Edits

  9. Step
    9

    Press Select

    Go back to the Album that you’re working from and press the Select button.Press Done

  10. Step
    10

    Press Select All

    Click on the Select All button. This will look different if you are working from the Recents Album, as you will need to manually select each photo you want to batch edit. Select All in iOS

  11. Step
    11

    Tap on the hamburger menu

    Once you have selected all of the photos you want to edit, click on the hamburger menu in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen.Click the hamburger menu

  12. Step
    12

    Click Paste Edits

    From the drop-down menu, click on the button called Paste Edits.Press Paste Edits

  13. Step
    13

    View your pictures

    Check on the photos to make sure they have all been batch edited. Check your photos

Troubleshooting

Can you batch-edit pictures in iOS 15?

No, this feature was introduced with iOS 16, meaning that users will need to upgrade their system to batch-edit pictures easily.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

