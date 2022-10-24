How to quickly batch edit multiple photos on iOS
Here is the easiest way to batch-edit photos in iOS 16.
The iOS 16 upgrade has brought in a lot of new features, including the ability to batch-edit photos. This allows users to edit a photo from their Photos and then replicate that edit on a batch of other pictures, meaning you won’t need to manually select and edit each one.
This feature is exclusive to iOS 16, so anyone running on iOS 15 or earlier won’t have access to this feature, as well as anyone who cannot upgrade to iOS 16, which includes iPhones released before the iPhone SE (2nd gen).
If you want to learn how to batch-edit pictures on your iPhone in just a few simple steps, make sure you keep reading.
What you’ll need:
- An iPhone SE (2nd gen) or later running iOS 16
The Short Version
- Open the Camera app
- Open the Album you want to work in
- Select the photo you want to edit
- Click Edit
- Edit the photo
- Click Done
- Press the hamburger menu
- Click Copy Edits
- Press Select
- Press Select All
- Tap on the hamburger menu
- Click Paste Edits
- View your pictures
Step
1
Open the Camera app
Unlock your device and open up the Camera app to start the process.
Step
2
Open the Album you want to work with
You can use this feature in any Album. If you want to edit a specific batch of photos, we recommend putting them in a separate Album to make the process easier.
Step
3
Select the photo you want to edit
Select the first photo you want to edit.
Step
4
Click Edit
Click the Edit button, it’s blue and in the right corner at the top of the screen.
Step
5
Edit the photo
Edit the photo as much as you want.
Step
6
Click Done
Once you are happy with your edits, click the Done button at the bottom of the screen.
Step
7
Press the hamburger menu
When you have pressed done, click on the hamburger menu. It looks like three small white dots in a line within a circle.
Step
8
Click Copy Edits
From the drop-down menu presented, click on the button called Copy Edits.
Step
9
Press Select
Go back to the Album that you’re working from and press the Select button.
Step
10
Press Select All
Click on the Select All button. This will look different if you are working from the Recents Album, as you will need to manually select each photo you want to batch edit.
Step
11
Tap on the hamburger menu
Once you have selected all of the photos you want to edit, click on the hamburger menu in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen.
Step
12
Click Paste Edits
From the drop-down menu, click on the button called Paste Edits.
Step
13
View your pictures
Check on the photos to make sure they have all been batch edited.
Troubleshooting
No, this feature was introduced with iOS 16, meaning that users will need to upgrade their system to batch-edit pictures easily.