How to quickly batch edit multiple photos on iOS

Here is the easiest way to batch-edit photos in iOS 16.

The iOS 16 upgrade has brought in a lot of new features, including the ability to batch-edit photos. This allows users to edit a photo from their Photos and then replicate that edit on a batch of other pictures, meaning you won’t need to manually select and edit each one.

This feature is exclusive to iOS 16, so anyone running on iOS 15 or earlier won’t have access to this feature, as well as anyone who cannot upgrade to iOS 16, which includes iPhones released before the iPhone SE (2nd gen).

If you want to learn how to batch-edit pictures on your iPhone in just a few simple steps, make sure you keep reading.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone SE (2nd gen) or later running iOS 16

The Short Version

Open the Camera app

Open the Album you want to work in

Select the photo you want to edit

Click Edit

Edit the photo

Click Done

Press the hamburger menu

Click Copy Edits

Press Select

Press Select All

Tap on the hamburger menu

Click Paste Edits

View your pictures

Step

1 Open the Camera app Unlock your device and open up the Camera app to start the process. Step

2 Open the Album you want to work with You can use this feature in any Album. If you want to edit a specific batch of photos, we recommend putting them in a separate Album to make the process easier. Step

3 Select the photo you want to edit Select the first photo you want to edit. Step

4 Click Edit Click the Edit button, it’s blue and in the right corner at the top of the screen. Step

5 Edit the photo Edit the photo as much as you want. Step

6 Click Done Once you are happy with your edits, click the Done button at the bottom of the screen. Step

7 Press the hamburger menu When you have pressed done, click on the hamburger menu. It looks like three small white dots in a line within a circle. Step

8 Click Copy Edits From the drop-down menu presented, click on the button called Copy Edits. Step

9 Press Select Go back to the Album that you’re working from and press the Select button. Step

10 Press Select All Click on the Select All button. This will look different if you are working from the Recents Album, as you will need to manually select each photo you want to batch edit. Step

11 Tap on the hamburger menu Once you have selected all of the photos you want to edit, click on the hamburger menu in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. Step

12 Click Paste Edits From the drop-down menu, click on the button called Paste Edits. Step

13 View your pictures Check on the photos to make sure they have all been batch edited.