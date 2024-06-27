How to quickly and easily get more space in Google Drive

As the storage limit for Google Drive is just 15GB and shared between Workplace, Gmail and Google Photos, it’s a common frustration to find yourself out of space.

Luckily there are workarounds to quickly get more space for your files, without needing to upgrade to a Google One account.

Read on to see our tips on how to get more space in Google Drive.

What you’ll need:

Google account with access to Google Drive

The short version:

Open Google Drive

Select Settings

Click on Manage Storage

Sort files by size

Select files you can either download or delete

Move files to bin

Empty bin

Step

1 Open Google Drive There are a few ways you can open Google Drive. If you use Google Chrome you can simply type Drive into the search bar or open it via a new tab, as shown here.

Step

2 Select Settings In the top right, click on the icon and select Settings. Step

3 Click on Manage Storage Here you will see how much storage space you’ve used. Remember, the free limit for Google Drive is 15GB. Step

4 Sort files by size Although this isn’t necessary, we’d recommend sorting files from largest to smallest so you can quickly sift through the bigger and potentially no longer needed documents. Step

5 Select files you can either download or delete To select multiple files at once, either hold down the Control or Command key while clicking on the desired files. Once you’ve made your selection, you can either download onto your computer and then delete the files, or just permanently delete them.



If you do decide to download files before deleting them, select the download icon as shown here. This will download your files into a compressed Zip file onto your computer. Step

6 Move files to bin Whether you download your files or not, you can then move the items to the bin. To do this, click on the bin icon and then select Move to bin as shown here. Step

7 Empty bin Select Bin from the side panel.



Before emptying the bin, take care to have a look through to ensure you don’t accidentally delete an important file. Once you’re happy, select Empty bin on the right-hand side.