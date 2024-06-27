Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to quickly and easily get more space in Google Drive

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

As the storage limit for Google Drive is just 15GB and shared between Workplace, Gmail and Google Photos, it’s a common frustration to find yourself out of space. 

Luckily there are workarounds to quickly get more space for your files, without needing to upgrade to a Google One account.

Read on to see our tips on how to get more space in Google Drive. 

What you’ll need:

  • Google account with access to Google Drive

The short version:

  • Open Google Drive
  • Select Settings
  • Click on Manage Storage
  • Sort files by size
  • Select files you can either download or delete
  • Move files to bin
  • Empty bin

  1. Step
    1

    Open Google Drive

    There are a few ways you can open Google Drive. If you use Google Chrome you can simply type Drive into the search bar or open it via a new tab, as shown here.
    Google workspace options with Drive highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Select Settings

    In the top right, click on the icon and select Settings.Google Drive homepage with Settings open

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Manage Storage

    Here you will see how much storage space you’ve used. Remember, the free limit for Google Drive is 15GB.Google Drive Storage information with Manage storage highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    Sort files by size

    Although this isn’t necessary, we’d recommend sorting files from largest to smallest so you can quickly sift through the bigger and potentially no longer needed documents.Google Drive storage, with Storage used option highlighted

  5. Step
    5

    Select files you can either download or delete

    To select multiple files at once, either hold down the Control or Command key while clicking on the desired files. Once you’ve made your selection, you can either download onto your computer and then delete the files, or just permanently delete them. 

    If you do decide to download files before deleting them, select the download icon as shown here. This will download your files into a compressed Zip file onto your computer.Download option on Google Drive

  6. Step
    6

    Move files to bin

    Whether you download your files or not, you can then move the items to the bin. To do this, click on the bin icon and then select Move to bin as shown here.Move items to bin option on Google Drive

  7. Step
    7

    Empty bin

    Select Bin from the side panel. 

    Before emptying the bin, take care to have a look through to ensure you don’t accidentally delete an important file. Once you’re happy, select Empty bin on the right-hand side.Empty bin option on Google Drive

Troubleshooting

Can I expand the 15GB Drive limit?

The easiest way to expand the 15GB Google Drive limit is to upgrade to a Google One subscription, which offers you up to a massive 2TB of storage for a monthly fee. The fee depends on how much storage space you want, as the lowest option is 100GB for £1.59, 1TB is £7.99 and 2TB is £18.99 per month.

You might like…

How to recover deleted messages from Instagram

How to recover deleted messages from Instagram

Max Parker 23 hours ago
How to scan documents with your iPhone

How to scan documents with your iPhone

Max Parker 1 day ago
How to find your lost Apple AirPods in a few simple steps

How to find your lost Apple AirPods in a few simple steps

Max Parker 1 day ago
Wimbledon in 4K HDR: Can you stream the tennis in 4K?

Wimbledon in 4K HDR: Can you stream the tennis in 4K?

Kob Monney 2 days ago
How to increase the text size on a MacBook

How to increase the text size on a MacBook

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
How to install macOS Sequoia Developer Beta on your Mac or MacBook

How to install macOS Sequoia Developer Beta on your Mac or MacBook

Lewis Painter 2 weeks ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words