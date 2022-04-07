How to protect Windows against ransomware

Windows 10 and Windows 11 have built-in ransomware protection, but it’s not enabled by default. Here’s what you need to know about using Controlled folder access.

Ransomware holds your files hostage by encrypting them. Windows’ controlled folder access feature prevented any unauthorised application from modifying files in critical folders.

Kaspersky Anti-Virus Essential Virus Protection Our 5-star rated anti-virus blocks malware and viruses in real time and stops hackers, now 50% off at just £12.49 Kaspersky

Was £24.99

£12.49 per year View Offer

The Short Version

Type “ransomware” into the search bar Click the Ransomware protection result Enable Controlled folder access Click yes on the User Account Control screen

Step

1 Type “ransomware” into the search bar Windows’ internal search is the fastest way to find most settings. Step

2 Click the Ransomware protection result You can also navigate to the anti-ransomware settings via the Windows Security interface, but searching the fastest approach. Step

3 Enable Controlled folder access The first heading on the Ransomware protection screen reads “Controlled folder access”, with an explanation and a switch below it. If the switch is set to off – coloured grey with the word “off” next to it, as in my screenshot – click on it. Step

4 Click yes User Account Control will check in to make sure it was really you that requested the settings change. Click yes and you’re ready to go.

Controlled folder access will by default protect your Documents, Pictures, Videos, Music and Favourites folders from being changed by unauthorised applications. You can add new folders to the list by clicking the Protected folders link, and authorise new applications via the Allow an app through Controlled folder access link.