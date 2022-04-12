While most traditional documentation tasks have been digitised these days, there are still plenty of occasions where you’ll need to actually print something out.

The good news is that you don’t have to boot up your laptop or PC just to print something. Apple has made it extremely easy to print from your iPad.

Note that this method assumes that your printer supports AirPrint, which was developed specifically in response to the arrival of the iPad as a way of printing things off without the need to install printer-specific drivers.

Check that your printer is on this list before proceeding. Assuming it is, here’s how to print from your iPad.

What we used

We used the iPad Pro (2018) and a Canon MG5350 printer, but these methods will work on any iPad and any AirPrint-compatible printer.

The Short Version

Prepare printer

Open document

Share or More

Select printer

Set parameters and Print

Step

1 Prepare printer Make sure your printer is turned on, sufficiently filled with paper and ink, and connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your iPad. Step

2 Open document Open the document or image you wish to print, in whatever application that may be. Step

3 Share or More Tap the Share or More (…) button on your iPad. These can usually be found at the top of the screen. Tap Print. Step

4 Select printer In the following Print Options screen, if your printer is not listed in the Printer section, tap on No Printer Selected and select your printer from the list. Step

5 Set parameters and print Now select how many copies, which pages you wish to print and the like from the Printer Options screen. When ready, press Print.