How to preorder a PS5

Sony has finally given us an extensive look at the PS5, including its launch lineup of games and the console’s official retail price. But now Sony has won you over, you’ll likely be wondering how to go about pre-ordering a PS5.

Various reports have suggested that the PS5 will be in limited supply at launch, so to guarantee you get a unit before Christmas, it’s advisable you preorder as soon as possible.

How to a preorder a PS5

Sony has confirmed you’ll be able to preorder a PS5 tomorrow. With the US, Japan and Canada, and a few other countries seeing a slightly earlier release date than the UK, it’s not entirely clear whether the PS5 will be available to order in the UK tomorrow, but we’ve got our fingers crossed.

The PS5 will be available to preorder “at select retailers”. Only Game has so far confirmed it will be taking pre-orders in the UK, but we reckon Amazon is a safe bet too.

The PS5 is confirmed to cost £449, while the digital model (which is the same console, but without a disk drive) is available at a more affordable £359 price point.

The PS5 is also confirmed to release on 19 November in the UK, so if you preorder tomorrow you should be able to start playing on launch day.

The PS5 will come with Astro’s Playroom installed, which is a cutesy 3D platformer featuring the little robot that made its debut on the PSVR. Other launch games include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls.

It’s also been confirmed that the PS5 will give free next-gen facelifts to select PS4 games, including the Witcher 3, Borderlands 3 and Destiny 2. Not every PS4 game is guaranteed to get a similar upgrade, as it’s up to the developers to decide. There are also exceptions such as Control, which will only see a next-gen upgrade if you own the Ultimate Edition.

