How to pre-order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

The next generation of consoles is close enough now that Sony and Microsoft have opened pre-orders for the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

As expected, securing a pre-order at any retailer right now is proving difficult, with demand being pushed to its breaking point more than usual thanks to the logistical concerns associated with Covid-19 across the globe.

But it’s not impossible, and there’s still a chance to secure a console for yourself right now. This article will take you to all of the retailers currently offering pre-orders for Microsoft’s duo of next-gen consoles.

Sadly, you won’t find any juicy discounts or bundles right now with pre-orders having only opened earlier today, and the company wishes to remain conservative with what it can realistically provide consumers ahead of launch.

How to pre-order the Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X is now available for pre-order at a variety of retailers, although stock levels are fluctuating so you may need to keep an eye out once more become available. Sadly, shopping ahead of a console launch hasn’t gotten easier over the years.

Right now, the majority of retailers ask you to register interest to be notified when pre-orders will once again be available.

How to pre-order the Xbox Series S

Microsoft’s smaller console isn’t facing the same stock issues as its larger sibling, but is still in massive demand across the majority of retailers right now. If you want to snap one up, we’ve included links to all the big players below.

We’ll be sure to update this piece with all the latest links and information from retailers as we move closer to launch, given that stock and general availability will change massively before long, and you’ll want to be ready for when the console is available again to order. For now, we hope you’ve managed to snag a pre-order, or have at least helped you get one step closer.

